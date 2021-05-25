Chicago Bears are optimistic about their cornerback competition

Vildor got 135 snaps in the regular season and then started and logged 80 more in the wild-card round loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“You didn’t hear his name called much and sometimes at corner that’s great because that means they’re going the other way,” cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend said. “If the same expectation of Jaylon from year one to year two is high, you expect the same thing from him. The thing that makes it great about that kid, Kindle, is how he works. He’s always texting asking about ball. It means a lot to him.

“One thing we want to create in the room anyway is competition. That makes everyone better. There’s no room for complacency. But I do like the type of pieces that are here to compete. You have a Pro Bowl-caliber player with Desmond Trufant, who wasn’t happy with how his season ended last year, and then you have the young guys, Kindle and Jaylon and all those guys in the mix, and you have some injured guys. You have Artie Burns. You can’t forget about that name last year who was doing well in camp until he was injured.

“So, you have some guys that have experience, you have some young guys that can come in and compete, and you have some injured guys that are trying to still improve themselves as well. It’s going to create a good competition, battle, and that’s only going to make those guys better.”