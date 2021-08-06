Chicago Bears are scrambling to find a starting left tackle after only 8 practices

On the same weekend Jimbo Covert, one of the best left tackles in franchise history, is being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, the Chicago Bears are cycling through options at the position at warp speed with the first preseason game a little more than a week away.

Attrition has become the story of training camp, which is jarring from the standpoint that Friday morning was only the second practice in full pads.

The Bears have lined up four players — Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Borom, Alex Bars and Arlington Hambright — at left tackle with the first team since camp opened last week. Second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins, who was designed to win the competition for the position, has yet to take the field. Jenkins has missed all eight practices with a back injury that is more concerning by the day.

The team finished Friday’s practice with only nine offensive linemen as Lachavious Simmons, who has been the first-team right tackle this week, left to be evaluated for a concussion. A day earlier, offensive line coach Juan Castillo declared rookie fifth-round pick Larry Borom is in a “dogfight” to win the starting left tackle job — only to lose him to a concussion.

Wilkinson remains sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list, although he could return to practice Sunday. Right guard James Daniels (quad) is out, and right tackle Germain Ifedi (hip flexor) remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Basically, whatever could go wrong has to this point, and general manager Ryan Pace might have to make a roster move or multiple additions with the Miami Dolphins arriving next week for joint practices ahead of the teams’ preseason opener Aug. 14 at Soldier Field. As calmly as Matt Nagy discusses the situation, this is a nightmare scenario for a coach who points to the improvement of the line late last season for the offense’s uptick in the final six games.

The team brought in former Clemson lineman Gage Cervenka for a visit earlier this week. He was with the team briefly in May and could be a camp body. At this point, the Bears probably require multiple camp bodies.

The coincidence that on Covert’s big weekend in Canton, Ohio, the Bears are sorting through many options at left tackle — none with a start at the NFL level — shouldn’t be lost on longtime observers. The Bears have struggled to find consistent high-level play at the position since a back injury prematurely ended Covert’s career, forcing him to retire in 1990.

The team’s most consistent player at the position was Charles Leno, and he was released shortly after the Bears selected Jenkins. Leno not only started 93 consecutive regular-season games, he didn’t miss as many practices in that six-season span as Jenkins has to open camp.

The roster construction was a calculated gamble, and the only good thing right now is Pace, Nagy and Castillo have time and the upcoming preseason schedule to sort through in-house options or consider finding help elsewhere. Who will be available in the coming weeks remains unknown. Daniels’ injury isn’t considered serious, and Nagy doesn’t seem overly concerned about Ifedi’s status, but the Bears were down three projected starters on the line for practice and they’ve yet to reach the grind of August.

The line was so thin that 30 minutes before practice Friday morning, Nagy couldn’t say who was going to line up with the starters at left tackle.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see when we get out there where we’re at with Juan. Could be a couple different guys. It could be Alex Bars. It could be Arlington Hambright. Here’s again, what we’ve been talking about: It’s an opportunity. I know that’s not what everybody wants to hear, but what is real is that’s that, and that’s where we’re at today. Whoever’s opportunity it is today, we’re going to get a shot to see them.”

Nagy talked up Borom on Thursday, saying the Bears had second- and third-round grades on the former Missouri Tiger, who was bumped up for Tuesday’s practice at Soldier Field for the first practice in full pads. The Bears need to find a positive way to spin things with Jenkins, the player they traded up to get in Round 2, out.

Jenkins played far more right tackle than left at Oklahoma State, and Borom had little college experience at left tackle, meaning both need all the reps they can get. Wilkinson was primarily a right tackle when he played for the Denver Broncos. Who will be available next week as the preseason opener approaches is anybody’s guess.

The situation has reached the point of wondering whether Nagy will be able to run his offense the way he wants in the preseason opener when the quarterback will not be protected with an orange jersey and a “halo” the team puts around the position in practices.

“I would say we probably have to see as this goes here in the next, what — seven to 10 days — before we get to the point of that game,” Nagy said. “And then if we feel like we need to, we can. And that’s just whatever we need to do there at that position. I feel more than fine that we’ll be OK. If we need to protect somebody, we will.”

Of the top 13 players in sacks last season, 11 are on the Bears’ regular-season schedule, and that doesn’t include Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears are going to have to be very good at offensive tackle.

They always can play some tape of Covert over the weekend. Few in league history have done it better. In the 30 years since he retired, the left tackle situation rarely has been this confusing for the Bears.

