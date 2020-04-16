Chicago Bears seek playmakers on offense, blockers, secondary help in NFL Draft

QUARTERBACK HELP

If the Bears are looking for their quarterback of the future in this draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has some advice.

“Help the quarterbacks you have,” he said.

The Bears have a fifth-year option on Trubisky for 2021 and a deadline in May to exercise it. Foles, who lost his starting job in an injury-filled year in Jacksonville, is under contract through 2022 but can opt out each of the next two seasons if he hits certain incentive markers, according to spotrac.com.

The Bears might draft a quarterback at some point. But the way Kiper sees it, adding a receiver and tight end is the way to go in the second round.

He thinks Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet would be a good fit at No. 43 to go with offseason pickups Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris and boost a position where the Bears got little production. Kiper isn't sure how much Graham, the former New Orleans and Seattle star, has left at age 33 after getting released by Green Bay last month. Kmet grew up about 45 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

At 50, Kiper sees the Bears taking a receiver — Penn State's KJ Hamler or TCU's Jalen Reagor if he's available.

MOVING TIME