Chicago Bears single-game tickets to go on sale May 12

The Chicago Bears will begin selling single-game tickets for the 2021 season May 12 at 8:30 p.m., marking preparation for fans’ return to Soldier Field.

The Bears did not host fans at home during the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The team’s announcement Wednesday came a day after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed plans for a full reopening of the city by the Fourth of July.

Tickets for single games and suites will go on sale next week after the NFL unveils the schedules for all 32 teams at 7 p.m. on NFL Network. The Bears will hold a presale for season ticket holders and those on the season ticket priority list starting at 7.

In their announcement, the Bears said that if games must be canceled and can’t be replayed or fan attendance isn’t allowed because of COVID-19, full refunds will be issued for single-game tickets purchased through the primary or secondary markets on Ticketmaster.com.