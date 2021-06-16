Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham recounts his harrowing rollover car crash in March: ‘I’m pretty lucky to be able to walk away’

Jimmy Graham found himself airborne, his SUV doing cartwheels across a Florida highway. It was early on a Thursday morning in March, and Graham was headed to an airport to assist with maintenance on a helicopter for his foundation.

In an instant, he found himself in big trouble as he and his dog, a Vizsla named Ginger, endured a harrowing one-car accident.

Graham said he was traveling close to 90 mph, coming over a hill and staring into a blinding sun. He noticed a police car reversing down an exit ramp and began to change lanes when he looked ahead to see a disabled vehicle in the middle lane about 15 yards ahead.

“So I swerve to the left and barely miss him,” Graham said Tuesday, recapping his crash for the first time publicly. “But I was headed toward a bridge, so I had to make kind of a last-minute decision. And I decided to just turn right and flip (my vehicle) to avoid jumping that (bridge).”

By the time Graham’s vehicle came to rest on its roof, he was shaken but somehow unscathed. The police officer tending to the accident told Graham his vehicle rolled over four times and skidded on its roof for about 100 yards.

“Sparks and glass going everywhere,” he said. “And I’m just sitting there in the seatbelt.”

Somehow, in the middle of a life-threatening crash, Graham never felt much fear.

“I just knew it wasn’t my time,” he said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to die with something so stupid.’ ”

Graham quickly found Ginger and took a deep breath.

“It was a wild one,” he said.

As calm as he was recounting the accident Tuesday, the Chicago Bears tight end said he was similarly unruffled as everything unfolded.

“It really felt like a game,” Graham said. “Everything was really slow. I can remember making every decision. I can actually remember my phone floating up in the air. I could see the time.”

Graham said he later checked his watch to see what his heart rate was during the accident. The monitor noted that it never rose above 87 beats per minute.

As an 11-year NFL veteran who is also a helicopter pilot and an experienced aerobatic pilot on the side, Graham believes he has found a way to combine focus and fearlessness in a way that helped him during that crash.

“I think football and a little bit of flying and all the aerobatics I do kind of trains the body and the mind to be calm and focused during those moments,” he said. “So I’m pretty lucky, just extremely blessed, to be able to walk away (from that). … I really can’t even describe it.”

Graham is at Bears minicamp this week at Halas Hall, preparing for his 12th season and his second in Chicago. He acknowledged Tuesday that he gave retirement some thought over the winter, not long after he caught a meaningless final-play touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky in the Bears’ 21-9 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Graham thought about his health and his promise to himself not to hang on for too long. But after conversations with Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, he decided he had “unfinished business” and more to give.

The Bears were thrilled to have him back as a veteran leader and productive red-zone target.

“I feel like I can still be used,” Graham said. “And I can still be a weapon and still be a leader for this team and help these young kids make a run.”

Graham had 50 catches last season for 456 yards with a team-best eight touchdown receptions. There’s little reason to believe, even with his 35th birthday coming in November, that he can’t come close to matching or even surpassing that production this season.

And while there was outside speculation in the late winter that the Bears might cut Graham to clear needed salary-cap space, those discussions were never on the front burner inside Halas Hall.

“There was never any curiosity within our building whether he was going to be back or not,” tight ends coach Clancy Barone said last month. “We knew from Day 1. The guy led our team in touchdowns. … Also with Jimmy, he’s a great culture guy for the locker room. He gets it. He’s a guy a lot of people lean on and listen to.”

Nagy labeled Graham “one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached” and praised his passion and dedication to taking care of his body. The Bears offensive overseer and play caller still envisions a significant role for Graham on the field, but Nagy also appreciates Graham’s ability to be a trusted mentor for second-year tight end Cole Kmet.

For as much talk as there has been over the last six weeks about the important connection between quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Nagy said the Graham-Kmet bond deserves special mention.

“I think down the road, 10 years from now, Cole Kmet is going to look back and say one of the best things that happened to him was having Jimmy Graham as his mentor,” Nagy said. “It’s neat because Cole has the openness and the willingness to want to learn, and he’s a sponge.”

As for what Graham sees in Kmet? There’s a tireless but familiar drive and an abundance of raw potential.

“It’s just really fun to play with the kid,” Graham said. “He’s so fiery and so focused. I just enjoy being out there on the field and celebrating every win we have — whether that’s in the run game or in the pass game.

“We just have a good time out there. Probably my biggest joy last year was to see his growth and to be a part of that and share those moments with him.”

There should be more moments ahead in 2021. And while Graham said he was disappointed in what he called a midseason lull in his production last season, he’s eager to be a part of the effort to reenergize the Bears offense and push the team back into the playoffs.

“I haven’t won a ring,” Graham said. “And that’s all I think about. … I’m on board and ready to do whatever it takes to get back in that position and hopefully make a run.”

