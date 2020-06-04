Drew Brees says he 'completely missed the mark' in flag comments

Brees has previously said he supports those against police brutality but he does not see the national anthem as the proper forum. In 2017, he participated with teammates who knelt before the national anthem but then stood in unison when the anthem was played.

James, who has been a leader in the social justice movement, said Wednesday he couldn’t believe Brees was still confused about what Kaepernick was trying to do.

“WOW MAN!!” James wrote on Twitter. “Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (American flag emoji) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those.”

Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and retired in 2018, posted a long thread saying none of the white quarterbacks in the league have spoken out when it wasn’t easy to do so.