For Chuck Pagano and the Chicago Bears defense, slowing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be a monumental challenge

Pagano’s most direct demand this week: “Go after him.”

The Bears defense is emphasizing the need to win one-on-ones up front. And in instances in which Mack and/or Quinn are chipped on the edge by tight ends or running backs, they have to win through those as well.

The ultimate goal for the Bears will be to keep Rodgers in the pocket with an intent on getting enough interior push to keep him from comfortably climbing forward.

“If you can keep him throwing from in the well, so to speak, and get the middle push so he can’t step up, (you’ve got a chance),” Pagano said.

And if the Bears pressure Rodgers enough to flush him outside the pocket? Their defensive backs will have to remain plastered to receivers while their rushers remain fully aware of where Rodgers is headed.

“You can flush him,” Pagano said. “But then you better have a plan where somebody knows exactly where you’re trying to get him to go. And then another guy goes and hunts him down.”