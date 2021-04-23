Is Bears’ quarterback of the future in this year’s NFL draft class? Here are 8 options.

— Analyst’s take: “Davis Mills is a guy that, one, has got a beautiful deep ball. Two, compact release. Three, more athletic than we get to see because of the Stanford offense. Coached very well in that Stanford program. Five, I love the trajectory and touch that he places on the football. So there’s a lot of the physical attributes that make you go, ‘This is why he was the No. 1 quarterback coming out of high school.’ But then there is the, ‘Well, why did the talent sometimes not transfer on to game tape?’ And again, those are questions about scheme, personnel, coaching, game situations, all of those things. You have to kind of create another season of data for him because he had such limited play time.” — ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky

— Why the Bears will draft him: Mond is among the most experienced of the second-tier quarterbacks, with 44 starts at Texas A&M. He leaves the program as the career record holder in several categories, including passing yards (9,661), touchdown passes (71) and total offensive yards (11,269). Orlovsky was impressed with Mond’s development year over year and believes the coaching and responsibility he was given under Jimbo Fisher will serve him well. Mond, who was the Senior Bowl MVP, is athletic with a good, quick arm, and he noted on conference call after his pro day that he is proud of the culture he helped build at Texas A&M. Fisher praised Mond’s intelligence, drive and work ethic: “We always talk about the physical skills, but I think it’s the mental skills and the mental drive and fortitude to be able to succeed with the ups and downs of playing that position that I see him grind on. His willingness to say, ‘These are my goals, (and I should) match my day-to-day habits to reach those goals.’ Kellen loves the process of football as much as he likes playing football, and I think all the great guys do. They like all of the work, all of the things leading up to it. And you have to, because that’s what eliminates the pressure, knowing that I’m prepared to do what I’ve got to do.”