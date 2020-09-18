Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to the Bloomington-Normal area

More than 2.5 million youth strap on a helmet and play football every year, but only a select few — about .09 percent — ever make it to the National Football League.
A large majority of the players from Illinois to make the NFL are — naturally — from in and around the state's biggest city, Chicago. But Central Illinois has a long connection to the NFL, dating back to the Decatur Staleys, who would eventually become the Chicago Bears.
Here's a list of all the players with connections to the Pantagraph area who have played in the NFL:
Michael Hoomanawanui, tight end, Central Catholic
After a senior season at Central Catholic in which he was an all-state selection, Hoomanawanui went on to play four years at Illinois and was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.
He went on to play seven NFL seasons with the Rams, Patriots and Saints from 2010-2017, catching 57 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns. He was known as an outstanding blocker and won a Super Bowl ring as part of the 2014 Patriots.
Josh Brent, defensive tackle, Central Catholic
Brent was all-state as a junior and senior for the Saints. He was a four-star recruit and played three years at Illinois, recording 71 tackles (17.5 for loss), 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.
Brent entered the 2010 NFL supplemental draft and was taken in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys. He became a starter in his second season, but a 2012 drunk driving accident that killed a teammate derailed Brent’s career.
Brandon Hughes, defensive back, Bloomington
A star at wide receiver and cornerback for the Purple Raiders, Hughes went on to play at Oregon State and became a starter at cornerback as a redshirt freshman, and was on the Thorpe Award watch list as a senior.
After a 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine, Hughes was picked by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Injuries led to him getting cut by San Diego in 2009, but he landed on the New York Giants practice squad in 2010 and was signed off it by the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2011, Hughes played in 13 games, starting one, for the Eagles.
Andy Studebaker, outside linebacker, Eureka
Studebacker was a three-sport star at Eureka, excelling at tight end and defensive end for the football team. He went on to play at NCAA Division III Wheaton College. He became one of Division III’s top players as a junior, leading the nation with 17½ sacks.
Studebaker as the first Wheaton player to ever be drafted in the NFL Draft, going in the sixth round to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. He was cut by the Eagles, but picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. He went on to play eight seasons for the Chiefs, Jaguars, Colts and Titans, recording 110 career tackles.
Mike Wells, quarterback, Normal Community
The only quarterback to ever play in the NFL from Bloomington-Normal, Wells was an All-American at Normal Community before playing in college at the University of Illinois, where he threw for 2,750 yards in three seasons (1970-72), earning all-Big Ten as a senior.
Wells was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 1969 Major League Baseball draft, but didn’t sign. After college, he was chosen in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, but never appeared for a game for the Vikings or Giants. In 1977, he recorded a recovered fumble as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in his only action.
Jeff Christensen, quarterback, Gibson City
After a high school career for Gibson City, Christensen was a star quarterback for Eastern Illinois from 1980-82. During his first season he led the Panthers to a 1980 NCAA Division II national runner-up finish. As a senior he earned honorable mention All-America honors after helping EIU advance to the FCS playoff quarterfinals.
Picked in the fifth round of the 1983 NFL Draft, Christensen played for the Bengals, Eagles and Browns in a five-year career as a backup. He threw for 297 yards and a touchdown. He runs the Throw it Deep Training Academy, and his students have included both Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Clay Harbor, tight end, Dwight
Harbor played wide receiver and safety in high school at Dwight, breaking the school record for catches (60), yards (1,079) yards, and touchdowns (19). Harbor went to Missouri State to play football after his brother Cory urged his coaches to give his brother a scholarship. He was the Bears’ top player for three seasons, breaking a school record with 150 catches.
Harbor was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons with the Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Lions and Saints, notching 114 catches for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ryan Schau, offensive lineman, Bloomington
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bloomington High senior joined brothers Tom and Aaron at Illinois, with twins Tom and Ryan becoming the anchors of the Illini line.
Ryan went undrafted, but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and played there until 2001. He played the 2002 season with the Houston Texans.
Greg Engel, center, Bloomington
An all-state selection for Bloomington in 1988, Engel went on to play at Illinois, where he was second-team All-Big Ten at center as a senior.
Engel wasn’t drafted in 1994, but he signed with the San Diego Chargers. He played four seasons and made nine starts. He also played with Oakland and Detroit, and with Berlin in NFL Europe.
Cody White, guard, Normal West
White played tight end and defensive end at Normal West, and was alo a basketball standout. He went to Illinois State to play football and played tight end for two seasons, catching a touchdown pass as a sophomore. But he switched to tackle as a junior, bulking up to 290 from 250, and became a starter at the position.
Though White wasn’t drafted, he was signed to the Houston Texans in 2012 and was on the active roster from 2012 to 2015, playing in one game.
Alex Tanney, quarterback, Lexington
An all-state selection in both football and basketball at Lexington, Tanney holds all the school’s passing and scoring records. He continued breaking records at Monmouth College, setting all the school’s passing records, throwing for the second-most yards in NCAA Division III history and earning All-American honors.
Tanney wasn’t drafted and has played sparingly as a pro, but has been a backup in the NFL for eight seasons between 2012 and 2019 with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills, Colts and Giants. He's completed 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Tanney was cut in preseason camp this year but is currently still looking for an NFL team.
Andy King, guard, Lincoln
At 6-5, 280 pounds, King was a standout on both sides of the line for the Railers. King earned all-conference at tackle in 2001 for Illinois State.
King wasn’t drafted, but he signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2001 and quickly earned the nickname “Killer” while moving up the depth chart at both the guard and tackle positions. He played six games in a backup role in 2002 and 2003.
Tony Semple, guard, Lincoln
Semple never played on a winning team at Lincoln, but — as a pass-catching tight end/defensive end — still managed to land a scholarship at Memphis State. In his four seasons, Semple bulked up from 220 to 280 pounds and was drafted in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
With the Lions, Semple emerged as a long-snapper and worked himself into a spot starter’s role, then became the starter at left guard in 1999. He played eight total seasons, appearing in 112 games with 47 starts. He blocked for Barry Sanders in the final four seasons of his career, including Sanders’ 2000-yard season in 1997.
Jim Rockford, defensive back, Springfield Griffin
Born in Bloomington, Rockford starred for Springfield Griffin in high school before becoming a four-year starter for Oklahoma, playing quarterback, receiver and defensive back, and helping lead the Sooners to the 1984 national title.
Drafted in the 12th round of the 1985 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay, Rockford also spent time on the Chargers and Colts rosters, playing one game as a member of the Chargers. The next season, he went to the Canadian Football League, where he was a two-time Grey Cup champion as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1986) and Toronto Argonauts (1991) during seven CFL seasons.
Dick Reichle, end, Beason
After high school Reichle attended Lincoln College and later the University of Illinois, but his college career was interrupted by a year in the Navy. He played football for Navy, leading them to the Rose Bowl in 1919, then the next year played for the Illini football team.
But out of college, Reichle became a Major League Baseball player. He played 164 minor league games and 128 MLB games for the Boston Red Sox. The next year, though, he switched gears and played in six games with the 1923 Milwaukee Badgers of the NFL. He was a second-team selection to the 1923 All-Pro Team at right end.
Fred "Duke" Slater, tackle, Clinton (Iowa)
Slater wasn’t initially allowed to play football at Clinton (Iowa) High School, where his family moved from Normal, where Slater was born. But a hunger strike led to his parents allowing him to play, and led Clinton to two state titles and earned a spot with the University of Iowa football team, which claimed a share of the national championship while Slater was there in 1921.
Slater joined the NFL’s Rock Island Independents in 1922, becoming the first black lineman in NFL history. He was a seven-time all-pro selection between 1922 and 1941 for the Independents and Chicago Cardinals.
Bob Simpson, defensive end, Arapahoe (Colorado)
Another player born in Bloomington who went on to star elsewhere, Simpson played in college at Colorado. He was taken in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played a total of five games in the 1978 season.
Charlie Huneke, tackle, Springfield Cathedral
Huneke was born in Lincoln but graduated from Springfield Cathedral. He bounced around to some different colleges, including Wyoming, and also served in the Marine Corps.
From 1946-48, Huneke played a season-and-a-half for the Chicago Rockets and a season-and-a-half for the Brooklyn Dodgers — playing 29 games at tackle on both sides of the ball.
Frank Butler, center, Tilden
Butler was born in Bloomington but was a star at Tilden High before going on to Michigan State. We went on to play for the Green Bay Packers from 1934-38, playing in 26 games and starting 11.
Jesse Hibbs, tackle, Lake Forest
Hibbs, born in Normal, was a star at Lake Forest and went on from there to Southern California, where he played alongside Marion Morrison (John Wayne) and was the captain of USC's first national championship team in 1928.
Hibbs played one season for the Chicago Bears in 1931 before going into a long career as a film and TV director, with credits including movies “The All American” and “To Hell and Back,” and TV shows “Perry Mason” and “Gunsmoke.”
John Miller, fullback, Clinton
Miller was a star at Notre Dame on both sides of the ball, with his play the key in wins against Army and Nebraska. He played one game for the Dayton Triangles in 1921.
Vic Menefee, end, Sioux City, Iowa
A Clinton native, Menefee played in college at Morningside and was with the Rock Island Independents for two games in 1921.
Vern Thomas, end, Wataga
Thomas didn’t play football in college, but played 10 games for the Rochester Jeffersons in 1920.
