Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to the Bloomington-Normal area

Tanney wasn’t drafted and has played sparingly as a pro, but has been a backup in the NFL for eight seasons between 2012 and 2019 with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills, Colts and Giants. He's completed 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Tanney was cut in preseason camp this year but is currently still looking for an NFL team.

Andy King, guard, Lincoln

At 6-5, 280 pounds, King was a standout on both sides of the line for the Railers. King earned all-conference at tackle in 2001 for Illinois State.

King wasn’t drafted, but he signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2001 and quickly earned the nickname “Killer” while moving up the depth chart at both the guard and tackle positions. He played six games in a backup role in 2002 and 2003.

Tony Semple, guard, Lincoln

Semple never played on a winning team at Lincoln, but — as a pass-catching tight end/defensive end — still managed to land a scholarship at Memphis State. In his four seasons, Semple bulked up from 220 to 280 pounds and was drafted in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.