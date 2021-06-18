Here's a look back at times the Chicago Bears have flirted with leaving Soldier Field

While the Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971, the team has discussed or proposed playing its games elsewhere throughout much of the last 50 years.

Wrigley Field served as the original home venue for the team when it moved to Chicago in 1921 and remained there through 1970. The team won nearly 70% of its home games during that span.

But the Bears were forced to find a new home after the American Football League merged with the National Football League and required stadiums to seat at least 50,000 fans. The team played its last game at Wrigley Field on Dec. 13, 1970, beating the Packers 35-17.

Here’s a look at a variety of stadium moves proposed by or for the Bears since 1971.

Sept. 27, 1970: The Bears defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener, which was held at Northwestern University’s Dyche Stadium (now Ryan Field) in Evanston.

March 8, 1971: The Big Ten Conference denies permission for the Bears to lease Dyche Stadium — two weeks after the Bears sign a five-year deal with Northwestern to play there.

April 7, 1971: White Sox executives say the team would be “delighted” to have the Bears play at Comiskey Park.

Sept. 19, 1971: The Bears defeat the Steelers in their first home game at Soldier Field — in the rain.

January 1975: An official at the Public Building Commission says Soldier Field would be demolished and replaced with a $35 million stadium. Several days later, Mayor Richard J. Daley disavows those comments and says $35 million might be spent on refurbishing the existing structure.

1975: The team first considers buying land in Elk Grove Village from farmer Allen Busse. George Halas also eyes an Arlington Heights site. A multipurpose stadium in the suburbs could also host the White Sox, the Tribune says.

November 1977: Patrick O’Malley, president of the Chicago Park District board, says he likes two locations for a new field: land just east of Chicago Stadium or a parcel near the old Polk Street railroad station on Dearborn Street.

January 1978: Mayor Michael Bilandic proposes a sports stadium, racetrack and jai alai compound.

December 1978: Frustrated at the possible loss of almost 11,000 seats at Soldier Field due to a potential remodel, the Bears consider playing at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

July 17, 1980: Bears founder and owner George Halas signs a new 20-year lease for the team to play at Soldier Field.

April 1982: The Park District unveils a plan to build a $20 million dome atop Soldier Field.

1986: The Bears reject Mayor Harold Washington’s proposed multiuse stadium for Roosevelt Road and the Chicago River.

January 1991: West Chicago Mayor Paul Netzel proposes the Bears be principal tenants of a vacant site owned by the DuPage County Airport Authority.

Jan. 18, 1991: Illinois Gov. James Thompson and Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley order plans to begin to incorporate a domed stadium nicknamed “McDome” — with the Bears as anchor tenants — as part of a major expansion of McCormick Place.

November 1990: Bears President Michael McCaskey says none of the team’s previously discussed suburban venues — including Waukegan and Arlington Heights — have been ruled out.

April 12, 1995: The Bears’ latest proposal calls for a $285 million, 74,000-seat stadium to be financed primarily by public funds with three sites — two in the suburbs and one in the city — identified for the proposed facility.

August 1995: The team simultaneously holds options on 200 acres in Hoffman Estates and 207 acres in Aurora. Bears President Michael McCaskey says “we are looking at maybe two others.”

November 1995: The Bears mull an offer from a group called the Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland Entertainment Inc. to move into a $205 million open-air stadium, tentatively named “Planet Park.”

August 1998: The Bears sign a letter of intent that gives them about 18 months to decide whether to buy Allen Busse’s 69 acres of land, just off the Northwest Tollway near the intersection of Higgins Road and Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village.

Sept. 29, 2003: The Packers defeat the Bears in the first game played inside the newly renovated Soldier Field. The project cost $611 million and took 20 months to complete.

June 17, 2021: Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announces the team recently submitted a bid to purchase the property at Arlington International Racecourse and has preliminary interest in building a stadium and developing the land around it.

