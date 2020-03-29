How Allen Robinson — with his Within Reach Foundation — is helping Chicago students get meals during the coronavirus pandemic: ‘Just trying to make an impact’

Allen Robinson has some workout equipment in his Northwest suburban home, so he’s been able to stay somewhat active during Chicago’s stay-at-home order.

He’s also had time to act quickly with his Within Reach Foundation to help inner city families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, giving them something they can use now instead of waiting for the storm to pass.

Typically, Robinson’s charity operates with the goal of enhancing educational opportunities for low-income students, working to steer them toward a path to success. Robinson promotes reading and regularly volunteers time around the holidays.

Last week, Robinson’s foundation partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to assist students who rely on daily meals at school but aren’t receiving them with CPS closed through at least April 21. The Bears wide receiver pledged to match the first $12,000 in donations. Left tackle Charles Leno and coach Matt Nagy quickly stepped up with money for the cause too.

“Just trying to make an impact anyway I possibly can,” Robinson said on Saturday. “As soon as we put out what we wanted to do, we started getting a ton of feedback and a ton of support. Being able to get that in a time like this is awesome because we’re just trying to help out the community.