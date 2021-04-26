If the Chicago Bears don’t use their 1st-round pick on a QB, here are 10 other players who might be a fit at No. 20

The Chicago Bears need a quarterback, but they also have several other roster holes it would be wise to address in this week’s NFL draft.

If general manager Ryan Pace doesn’t make an aggressive move up to select one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft class early in the first round, it’s possible he will use the No. 20 pick Thursday on a cornerback, offensive tackle or wide receiver he believes will make an impact.

As the Bears prepare to make a first-round pick for the first time since 2018, here are 10 non-quarterbacks who might be of interest to them.

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

If the Bears want to add an element of “nasty” to the offensive line, Jenkins is worth serious consideration at No. 20. “He’s a fun one to study,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He’s just a really tough, physical, kind of a violent player.” Jenkins’ arms are only 33½ inches long, a legitimate cause for concern in NFL circles. But he started 39 games in college, showed a strong combination of savvy, athleticism and tenacity and has the potential to develop into a long-term answer at right tackle.

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech