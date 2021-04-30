Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 3rd round of the NFL draft

Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.

Surrounded by friends and family in his hometown of Peoria, the first-team All-Big Ten guard became the fourth Illini taken in the draft since 2017. The Steelers selected him with the 87th pick.

Green, who transitioned from defensive tackle to offensive line after a redshirt season, is considered a strong pick because of his versatility. He was a standout at guard but filled in successfully for three games at center.

Green, who started 33 consecutive games for the Illini, was ranked as the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman declared for the draft in December with a season of eligibility remaining.

Green was a two-player at Peoria High and won the Class 5A state championship in 2016.

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler, cornerback Nate Hobbs and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe also worked out at the school’s pro day and hope to hear their names called Saturday.

