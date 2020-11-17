Kindred: Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack, former Illinois coach Lou Tepper bonded over football, racquetball at Buffalo

If you’ve met Tepper, you’re not surprised. He cares deeply and, at 75 and retired in rural Georgia, he says his former players are “like sons.” That’s not just Mack or former Illini stars Dana Howard, Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy and John Holecek or NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who Tepper coached at Virginia Tech.

It’s all of them, “Whether they were walk-ons or whether they never played at all,” Tepper said.

He texts them on their birthdays or just to say, ‘Hello, how are you?’ It’s who he is.

Who is Khalil Mack? That, Tepper said, is best summed up in a bible verse they shared at Buffalo.

“It is Philipians 2, verse 3. It says, ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility count others better than yourself,’” Tepper said.

“When you have a leader who is as dominant as he is who takes on that attitude, it’s special,” he added.

Examples? Tepper cited Mack’s first game with the Bears in 2018 when he was a one-man wrecking crew against the Packers. The play that stood out to his former coach was on a Green Bay touchdown when Mack rushed the passer, then sprinted down the field and nearly tackled the ballcarrier before he reached the end zone.