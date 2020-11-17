Kindred: Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack, former Illinois coach Lou Tepper bonded over football, racquetball at Buffalo

Before Khalil Mack was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year or a first-round draft pick or even a familiar name, he was in a University of Buffalo team meeting, listening to his head coach, Jeff Quinn, introduce the newly hired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Quinn talked about the 67-year-old’s football credentials and, as an aside, threw in that the new guy had never been beaten at racquetball.
“While that certainly wasn’t true, I had played a lot of racquetball,” Lou Tepper said Tuesday.
You remember Tepper, the former Illinois defensive coordinator and, for five years, the Illini’s head coach.
A man of integrity, honesty and faith, Tepper shared his philosophy on football and life with Buffalo’s linebackers in their first positional meeting. When he finished, Mack’s hand shot up. Tepper anticipated a football question.
“He says, ‘Coach, this racquetball thing, you don’t play real athletes like us do you?’” Mack said. “I said, ‘Yes, in fact, I’ve never lost to one of you young athletes.’”
Turns out Mack had played some racquetball with his father, Sandy. So, he “essentially challenged me to play,” Tepper said.
Not until after spring practice, the new guy told him.
It became fodder for Tepper, Mack and all of the linebackers that spring as Mack prepared for his junior season. Then it was time to meet on the court.
The other linebackers came to watch, rooting for Tepper because they considered him the underdog. The underdog won, 15-0, 15-3, 15-4.
“Everybody who’s played racquetball has a story like that where there’s some old guy who knows how to play and you get in and run around like a chicken with your head cut off,” Tepper said. “After three games, my T-shirt was dry and he was drenched.”
Football? Oh yes, Tepper and Mack would mesh well in that sport. Yet, their bond took shape that day on the racquetball court, where the new “old” coach earned respect from the team’s best player.
They remain close. Tepper estimated he exchanges text messages with Mack “every three weeks or so.”
“I don’t bug him,” Tepper said of the Chicago Bears’ star. “But I try to encourage him when things aren’t going as well. I also text his dad at times, just to encourage him.”
If you’ve met Tepper, you’re not surprised. He cares deeply and, at 75 and retired in rural Georgia, he says his former players are “like sons.” That’s not just Mack or former Illini stars Dana Howard, Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy and John Holecek or NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who Tepper coached at Virginia Tech.
It’s all of them, “Whether they were walk-ons or whether they never played at all,” Tepper said.
He texts them on their birthdays or just to say, ‘Hello, how are you?’ It’s who he is.
Who is Khalil Mack? That, Tepper said, is best summed up in a bible verse they shared at Buffalo.
“It is Philipians 2, verse 3. It says, ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility count others better than yourself,’” Tepper said.
“When you have a leader who is as dominant as he is who takes on that attitude, it’s special,” he added.
Examples? Tepper cited Mack’s first game with the Bears in 2018 when he was a one-man wrecking crew against the Packers. The play that stood out to his former coach was on a Green Bay touchdown when Mack rushed the passer, then sprinted down the field and nearly tackled the ballcarrier before he reached the end zone.
“The chances of him doing that (preventing a touchdown) from where he was on the field were slim and none,” Tepper said. “Yet, every teammate saw that effort. When you get a dominant player who does that, you can’t be in the huddle and say, ‘Son of a gun, this guy gives that kind of effort and I’m not going to?’ He changes you.”
Another example? When Tepper was at Buffalo, he was in the office late one night when a janitor stopped in to tell him Mack, the team’s star and eventual fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was down cleaning the locker room.
“That’s the kind of thing that endeared him to so many people,” Tepper said. “It’s Philipians 2, verse 3. He considered others better than himself. When the best player considers others better than himself, it’s powerful.”
Don’t be misled. Mack knows he has special talent and possesses “an inner confidence,” Tepper said. He lacked discipline and pursuit effort when Tepper arrived at Buffalo, but the coach said, “I don’t know that I ever had one who didn’t lack discipline and pursuit effort initially. Those are not innate qualities.”
Mack had a willingness to learn and, Tepper said, became very good fundamentally and in pursuit. Now, he is a marked man who often faces double-teams and is routinely held by blockers. It’s something great pass rushers have in common, said Tepper, who remembers Illinois’ Rice occasionally coming off the field with his jersey pulled down over his shoulder pad.
“We would complain about it as much as we could,” Tepper said. “They are a rare breed. There aren’t enough pass rushers.”
Mack has 27.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 13 forced fumbles in three years in Chicago. He is part of a talented defense that, try as it might, cannot fully offset a horrific offense for the 5-5 Bears.
As they enter their bye week, it may be time for Tepper to shoot a text his way, telling him to hang in there, stay positive.
Last season, the Bears were to play the New Orleans Saints in Chicago. Tepper and his entire family, 13 strong, were in Champaign the day before to help honor Illinois’ longtime equipment manager, Andy Dixon.
About a month earlier, Tepper texted Mack and asked if he could get him some tickets, saying he would get the rest from Saints coach Sean Payton, who was Tepper’s quarterback coach for one season at Illinois.
“He text me back and said, ‘You better not be getting tickets from Sean Payton,’” Tepper said.
Mack took care of Tepper’s 13 family members, including some seats in the Soldier Field press box.
“He’s a great kid. He’s humble,” Tepper said. “He was a wonderful young guy to teach.”
On the field and, yes, the racquetball court.
