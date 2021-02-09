 Skip to main content
Lexington graduate Alex Tanney retires after 9 NFL seasons
Giants Patriots Football

Lexington graduate and former New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney (3) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 29.

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Alex Tanney, who threw 15 passes in a nine-year NFL career, has retired.

The Giants announced the 33-year-old quarterback's decision on Tuesday after three seasons with the team. His only appearance for New York was in Eli Manning's final game in 2019, and he completed one pass.

A Lexington graduate who played at Monmouth College, Tanney entered the NFL as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. He also did stints with Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee (twice), Buffalo and Indianapolis before signing with the Giants on May 2, 2018.

Tanney was released at the end of training camp this past season. He was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 5.

Tanney played in one other regular-season game. On Jan. 3, 2016, he entered the Titans’ 2015 season finale in the third quarter after Zach Mettenberger was injured. Tanney completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards, including his lone career touchdown, a 5-yarder to Dorial Green-Beckham.

