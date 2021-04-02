Matt Nagy says he'll go back to calling Bears' plays on offense

CHICAGO — Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Bears.

Nagy said Friday he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team.

“There’s a lot of things that go into that," Nagy said. “You know, when we look through the scheme eval (evaluation), where we’re at, it was for me just something that I feel good about. That’s like a minor deal for us right now. We’re just going through all this stuff, this film, and seeing where we’re at. We have bigger things to worry about than that. So, that’s where we’re at right now.”

The Bears were 5-4 last season and in the middle of a six-game losing streak heading into a Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings when Nagy decided to give Lazor the play-calling duties. An offense that ranked among the NFL's worst performed somewhat better in the final weeks of the season, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky returning to the lineup after being benched early in the year.