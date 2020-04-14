Midway Marauders indoor football team cancels season at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena

BLOOMINGTON — The Midway Marauders' debut at Grossinger Motors Arena will have to wait until the 2021 Indoor Football Association season.
The Marauders, a Chicago-based team, announced Tuesday they have canceled their first season in Bloomington-Normal due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"We do plan on being back for 2021; we’re just waiting things out," said Marauders owner Dan Ryan. "Hopefully everything will be back to normal by then. I’m planning on meeting with sponsors and others some time in June or July to get started with planning for the next season."
During a December news conference at Grossinger Motors Arena, Ryan said the Marauders had a two-year deal with an option with VenuWorks to play at the downtown Bloomington arena.
The Marauders were already 3-0 in the IFA season and slated to play the first of five home games at Grossinger Motors Arena on March 15 before the league suspended play because of the coronavirus. There were seven teams in the IFA with a 10-game regular-season schedule.
The team advanced to the championship game of the Midwest Professional Indoor Football League (MPIF) in 2017 and 2018, winning one title. The Marauders played their home games at the East Side Soccer Dome in Chicago.
"We're bringing a winning team to Bloomington-Normal," said Ryan, a 2006 Illinois State graduate who owns Dantech Information Technology, at the December news conference. "We wanted to upgrade what we have. We've been playing in a smaller place. We were looking to get into a nicer arena and have a nice fan base that we're active with and be more active with the community."
All ticket buyers will be refunded for cancellations, according to the Marauders' release. Ticket buyers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be contacted directly from Ticketmaster with refund information and timeline.
