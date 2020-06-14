Mitch Trubisky says he’s in ‘a good mental space’ as he readies for the Chicago Bears QB competition. What else is he doing to prepare?

“I just feel like I’m in a good mental space right now,” he said. “I’m very driven and motivated to do a lot more than I did last year. To push myself in ways I haven’t pushed myself before, in the film room, knowledge of the offense, mechanics and footwork, and holding myself to a whole new level so I can play at a different level, so I can not make mistakes and play the way that I believe I’m capable of playing.”

Cohen indicated Thursday that he can feel that commitment from Trubisky.

“Mitch is a guy that’s not going to waver,” Cohen said. “In any situation, I feel like Mitch is going to go about things the same. He always has that grind in him. That’s not changed. I’ve seen him want it more than everyone else around him coming in, when we first came in as rookies together, and I still feel that same intensity from him."

Without having stepped on the field as a team, Nagy admitted earlier this week that it’s hard to tell where exactly Trubisky is at in improving on his 2019 struggles.

That won’t be evident until they head to training camp in late July, when the quarterback competition officially will open and both Trubisky and Foles are expected to see playing time in preseason games.