Nearly 400 protest Northwestern’s hiring of athletic director Mike Polisky

“Polisky’s appointment is not the right thing to do,” said Carter, an Evanston native. “We will not stop until an investigation is opened and, honestly, until Polisky is fired.”

Brielle Hampton, a junior cheerleader, attended the rally. She said she was one of 16 cheerleaders who wrote a letter to Polisky complaining about racist and sexist treatment.

“I’ve been really upset all week,” Hampton said. “It feels like a slap in the face after everything we’ve done. We’ve had several meetings with the university, and they said we’re going to advocate for you, and then this happens.”

Cheerleaders said a new coach has been selected and squad leaders were able to interview candidates. Former coach Pam Bonnevier, who stopped working for the university in October, is also a defendant in the lawsuit filed in January by former cheerleader Hayden Richardson.

In a letter released to the public Thursday, Schapiro said he was confident in the selection of Polisky, who was vetted and met the “highest standard of conduct and character.” A news conference to introduce Polisky is expected early next week when Schapiro returns from travel.