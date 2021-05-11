NFL will release its 2021 schedule on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch, including where to find Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Will there be guests to help fill out the NFL Network’s three hours?

You bet.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has been announced as a featured guest, along with CBS’ Jim Nantz, NBC’s Al Michaels, Fox’s Joe Buck, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Was ESPN2 as creative as NFL Network with its title?

Pretty much. Its show is called “SportsCenter Special: 2021 NFL Schedule Release.”

Who will be on ESPN2′s ‘SportsCenter Special: 2021 NFL Schedule Release’ special?

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football“ crew of announcer Steve Levy, with analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, will anchor the show. It will also be simulcasted in its entirety on ESPN+. Reporter Adam Schefter will contribute and guests are expected to include Rams coach Sean McVay.

What about ESPN’s ‘Daily Wager’ and ‘Fantasy Football Now’ commentators?