3 things we learned at Chicago Bears practice

The Chicago Bears put on full pads for a hot and humid practice that lasted almost two hours Tuesday morning after coach Matt Nagy announced rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Here are three other things we learned at Halas Hall.

1. It was an uneven effort for Justin Fields and Andy Dalton in full-team and 7-on-7 passing drills.

Fields was picked off across the middle by strong safety Tashaun Gipson when it appeared there might have been a mix-up with a wide receiver. Later, linebacker Caleb Johnson intercepted the rookie. Free safety Eddie Jackson pulled down an underthrown deep ball by Dalton. By and large, the ball was on the ground too much during the practice.

Still, wide receiver Allen Robinson believes the offense is close to being ready to roll.

“We’re still getting there,” he said. “I don’t think we’re far off. We go out there each and every day and see how we’re improving and see how we’re getting better. We’re still ascending. Honestly, I like where we’re at.

“Obviously, it’s not perfect some days. We’re not doing too much game planning right now. But for the concepts that we like and stuff like that, I think we’ve hit on those and like where we’re at on those.”

It hasn’t materialized in the preseason, especially when Dalton has been on the field. Robinson didn’t play in the first two preseason games and is unlikely to play against the Titans. He has appeared in only one preseason game ( Aug. 18, 2018, in Denver) with a total of 11 snaps since signing with the Bears in 2018. Robinson was working his way back from ACL reconstruction during that first preseason.

Nagy chose to sit almost all of his top players through the 2019 preseason, and COVID-19 eliminated the exhibition slate a year ago.

“I know what it takes to get myself ready for the season,” Robinson said. “If that’s what they want, that’s to (the coaches’) discretion. (I) try to do as much as I can knowing each and every day how important Week 1 is and knowing what I need to get ready.”

2. Injuries and planned rest days for some veterans left the team short at several positions.

Jesse James was the only tight end to participate. Jimmy Graham was given a veteran day, while Cole Kmet (hamstring), J.P. Holtz (quadriceps), Jesper Horsted (knee) and Scooter Harrington (knee) are injured. Considering the Bears haven’t made a move to add a tight end or two, they figure to have enough at the position for the Titans game. But Graham and Kmet are unlikely to play.

The defensive line was also thinned out. Akiem Hicks got a day of rest, while Bilal Nichols (toe), Mike Pennel (groin) and Angelo Blackson (illness) did not practice. The Bears later placed Pennel and safety Jordan Lucas on injured reserve and waived running back CJ Marable and offensive lineman Dareuan Parker to get down to Tuesday’s 80-player roster limit.

On the offensive line, Jason Peters and Larry Borom spent time with the starters at left tackle. Germain Ifedi worked with the first unit at right tackle. The limited numbers — 19 of the 84 players on the roster were held out — contributed to periods running a little shorter.

Nagy indicated the plan is for Peters and Ifedi to start at Tennessee. They could be on a limited rep count depending on how the rest of the week goes. Attrition has changed how Nagy thought the playing time would go for some starters through the first two preseason games.

“It probably affected some of that, with making sure that that fine line that you don’t reinjure somebody — especially the soft-tissue stuff,” he said. “That’s the stuff that scares me and I know it scares a lot of people. You get that soft-tissue (injury), then you’re talking two, three, four weeks. That’s where there’s a balance.”

3. Even with Dalton slated to start the opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Fields could play quarterback in that game.

Nagy cracked himself up when answering a question about whether there could be a package for Fields to play during a game Dalton starts.

“You know, it’s something that, you know, I don’t know,” he said. “You know?”

That’s a game-specific strategy Nagy isn’t going to share, but it would make sense in the right situation to give Fields some plays or even a series if the coaches believe it would give the Bears an advantage.

