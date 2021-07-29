3 things we learned at the Chicago Bears’ first training camp practice

The Chicago Bears held their first training camp practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, a session that was closed to the public and lasted a little less than 90 minutes. Here are three things we learned from the day in Lake Forest.

1. Safety Eddie Jackson and offensive tackles Tevin Jenkins and Germain Ifedi were unavailable for the first practice of camp.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Jackson is dealing with a mild hamstring strain and Jenkins is experiencing back tightness. Ifedi, meanwhile, aggravated a hip flexor during Wednesday’s conditioning test. The status of all three players will be worth monitoring going forward.

In addition, edge rusher Robert Quinn (back) and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (toe) were limited Wednesday. Quinn’s health deserves extra attention after coming off a disappointing 2020 in which he missed large chunks of training camp plus the season opener then struggled to a career-low two sacks in 15 games.

Quinn is well aware that his production was beyond disappointing.

“I’ll be honest. Just a terrible year for me, personally,” Quinn said. “No excuses. But last year is last year. You can’t change it. So I’ll leave that where it’s at and move on to 2021.”

In 2021, Quinn first will have to stay healthy. Then he will have to make extra efforts to increase his impact on defense. He didn’t practice during the team’s mandatory minicamp last month with a back issue. So it’s worrisome that remains a factor as camp begins.

Quinn said that if he learned anything from last season it’s that he has to remain in a better mindset.

“I guess I might’ve just been hard on myself, because I have high expectations,” he said. “I might’ve just beaten myself down mentally.

“At the end of the day, I can erase 2020 and put it behind me because it’s done and over with. Now I’m going to look forward to this year and come in with a better, positive mindset. (I’ll bring) a little more energetic, happy mindset and try to give the Bears and my teammates the best version of myself.”

2. Matt Nagy is promising to up the tempo of practices during camp and beyond.

The Bears coach has continued to emphasize his desire to make practices more intense and competitive with a faster overall pace.

“You’re going to see and feel a team that practices hard,” he promised Wednesday. “That emphasis that we’re talking about is going to be on a different level than what you all have seen in three years here with me. The practices that we have are going to be fast. There’s going to be no walking around. Every rep is going to count.”

Nagy said that kind of intensity became an area of emphasis as he did a deeper self-evaluation of his coaching after last season.

“How can I get better?” he said. “I don’t think I was good enough in my area of being a head coach and overseeing practices and the tempo of practices. It’s going to be different this year.”

3. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is readying to be a significant contributor to the offensive line.

Wilkinson signed a one-year deal with the Bears in March and figures to be a top candidate to hold down the swing tackle role.

But with Jenkins and Ifedi missing the first practice with their respective health issues, Wilkinson may be needed in a heightened role earlier than expected. Still, the fifth-year veteran said he isn’t entering camp with a focus on becoming a Week 1 starter.

“I’ll come to work every day and work hard and see what happens,” he said. “Being an undrafted guy, you never really know what’s going happen — who’s going to start, who’s not. So you really can’t worry about that.”

Wilkinson said his interest in the Bears stemmed in part to the good things he heard about the organization and the city from Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, both of whom coached with the Bears for five seasons.

Wilkinson, who played under Fangio in 2019 and 2020, lit up when he was asked for his favorite Fangio story.

“He didn’t like music in practice,” Wilkinson said. “But every day while we were warming up he would make our equipment manager play ‘Shaft.’ Every day. That was his favorite song. He knew all the words. He was like, ‘Who is the man?’”

