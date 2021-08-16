3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears on Monday

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Monday at Halas Hall after a day off following their 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Along with how coach Matt Nagy is approaching the quarterback situation, here are three things we learned.

1. Jason Peters didn’t practice, but his new offensive linemates are interested to see what they can learn from him when he officially joins the team

After Peters’ agent announced Saturday the veteran left tackle would sign with the Bears, the team hadn’t officially announced the signing as of Monday afternoon.

Nagy said he would know more in the next couple of days about when Peters would begin working with the Bears.

The team is adding Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection over 17 seasons, to compete for the starting left tackle job while rookie Teven Jenkins remains sidelined with a back injury. Bears linemen Cody Whitehair and Sam Mustipher said they’ll be glad to have a player with Peters’ credentials in their room.

“He’s played in this league a long time,” Whitehair said. “Having that veteran experience in our room, (we can) pick his brain. All of that is going to help our room grow. We’re excited to have him.”

Mustipher, who grew up in Maryland, said he remembers going to Philadelphia Eagles training camp with his family as a kid and seeing Peters in person for the first time.

“A Hall of Fame talent,” Mustipher said. “As a young offensive lineman, the opportunity to learn from greats is something (where) I’ll try to take in everything I can from him and just learn.

“He’s probably taken a million pass sets in his career. To understand the knowledge that he has for the game, the knowledge he has for training and the preparation it takes to play that long at that high of a level, I’ll probably be in his back pocket. I’ll probably be asking him more questions than he wants me to ask. But I just want to learn from him and understand, ‘What do you do that sets you apart from everybody else?’ ”

2. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert has caught Matt Nagy’s attention

Herbert, whom the Bears selected in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech, saw a lot of action in the preseason game after David Montgomery and Damien Williams played their series.

He had six carries for 38 yards, three catches for 11 yards and a 16-yard kickoff return. Nagy likes what he has seen from Herbert in camp.

“You talk about the word trust — he hasn’t made many mistakes as a rookie,” Nagy said. “He’s very, very smooth. When he gets the football, you can see the burst that he has. He’s always going to go forward with yards. I just really like where he’s at right now.”

Nagy praised the Bears running backs room as a whole under new coach Michael Pitre, and Herbert credited the other backs with helping him catch on quickly.

“We all do a really good job of holding each other accountable,” he said. “So just little things out there in practice, or if someone else makes a mistake, it’s learning from that mistake. Getting in my playbook, learning my plays — just really studying and taking home my craft.”

3. Tight end Jesse James is another player earning praise from Matt Nagy

James, in his seventh NFL season, has developed a connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in practice, and that carried over to the game Saturday, when he caught a pair of passes from Fields.

One was an 8-yarder that helped set up a field goal late in the second quarter. The other was an easy 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

James was a late addition to the roster this summer, but Nagy said he has provided nice depth to a room that includes Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.

“Super bright, smart, willing to learn, lots of experience, understands how he fits in this offense,” Nagy said. “He’s very valuable. He can do a lot of things. We trust him.”

Extra points

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman returned to practice after the Bears took him off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Safety Tashaun Gipson, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and cornerback Artie Burns also were back from injuries.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn sat out with an ankle injury, and running back David Montgomery was limited with soreness. Running back Ryan Nall (chest) and defensive back Michael Joseph (thumb) were other additions to the injury report.

