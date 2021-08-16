3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears on Monday

Ben explains why Fields has such a great shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Chicago Bears returned to practice Monday at Halas Hall after a day off following their 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Along with how coach Matt Nagy is approaching the quarterback situation, here are three things we learned.
1. Jason Peters didn’t practice, but his new offensive linemates are interested to see what they can learn from him when he officially joins the team
After Peters’ agent announced Saturday the veteran left tackle would sign with the Bears, the team hadn’t officially announced the signing as of Monday afternoon.
Nagy said he would know more in the next couple of days about when Peters would begin working with the Bears.
The team is adding Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection over 17 seasons, to compete for the starting left tackle job while rookie Teven Jenkins remains sidelined with a back injury. Bears linemen Cody Whitehair and Sam Mustipher said they’ll be glad to have a player with Peters’ credentials in their room.
“He’s played in this league a long time,” Whitehair said. “Having that veteran experience in our room, (we can) pick his brain. All of that is going to help our room grow. We’re excited to have him.”
Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (65) stretches during Bears minicamp June 15, 2021, at Halas Hall.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Mustipher, who grew up in Maryland, said he remembers going to Philadelphia Eagles training camp with his family as a kid and seeing Peters in person for the first time.
“A Hall of Fame talent,” Mustipher said. “As a young offensive lineman, the opportunity to learn from greats is something (where) I’ll try to take in everything I can from him and just learn.
“He’s probably taken a million pass sets in his career. To understand the knowledge that he has for the game, the knowledge he has for training and the preparation it takes to play that long at that high of a level, I’ll probably be in his back pocket. I’ll probably be asking him more questions than he wants me to ask. But I just want to learn from him and understand, ‘What do you do that sets you apart from everybody else?’ ”
2. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert has caught Matt Nagy’s attention
Herbert, whom the Bears selected in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech, saw a lot of action in the preseason game after David Montgomery and Damien Williams played their series.
He had six carries for 38 yards, three catches for 11 yards and a 16-yard kickoff return. Nagy likes what he has seen from Herbert in camp.
“You talk about the word trust — he hasn’t made many mistakes as a rookie,” Nagy said. “He’s very, very smooth. When he gets the football, you can see the burst that he has. He’s always going to go forward with yards. I just really like where he’s at right now.”
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks on the radio during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nagy praised the Bears running backs room as a whole under new coach Michael Pitre, and Herbert credited the other backs with helping him catch on quickly.
“We all do a really good job of holding each other accountable,” he said. “So just little things out there in practice, or if someone else makes a mistake, it’s learning from that mistake. Getting in my playbook, learning my plays — just really studying and taking home my craft.”
3. Tight end Jesse James is another player earning praise from Matt Nagy
James, in his seventh NFL season, has developed a connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in practice, and that carried over to the game Saturday, when he caught a pair of passes from Fields.
One was an 8-yarder that helped set up a field goal late in the second quarter. The other was an easy 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Chicago Bears tight end Jesse James (18) catches a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James was a late addition to the roster this summer, but Nagy said he has provided nice depth to a room that includes Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.
“Super bright, smart, willing to learn, lots of experience, understands how he fits in this offense,” Nagy said. “He’s very valuable. He can do a lot of things. We trust him.”
Extra points
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman returned to practice after the Bears took him off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Safety Tashaun Gipson, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and cornerback Artie Burns also were back from injuries.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn sat out with an ankle injury, and running back David Montgomery was limited with soreness. Running back Ryan Nall (chest) and defensive back Michael Joseph (thumb) were other additions to the injury report.
Photos: Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears fan poses for a pictured outside Soldier Field before a preseason NFL football game against Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans arrive at Soldier Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino watches team before an NFL preseason football game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, center, throws as quarterback Nick Foles, left, and quarterback Justin Fields watch as they warmup before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, looks to pass as quarterback Justin Fields watches as they warmup before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears fan watches players before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players helmets sit on the the bench before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child holds a sign before an NFL preseason football game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug.14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Bears fan before an NFL preseason football game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug.14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks to teammates before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace walks on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) smiles as he warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, runs with the ball after he intercepts a pass against Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, center, and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kirk Merritt, right, can't make the catch the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The Chicago Bears won 20-13.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, right, is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs past Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams (51) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, left, prepares to throw the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, left, is congratulated by Adam Redmond (62) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams (13) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (22), linebacker Duke Riley (45) and defensive back Terrell Bonds (35) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Artavis Pierce (46) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) celebrates with teammates after he intercepts a pass against Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesse James (18) catches a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks on the radio during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett (4) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Austin Calitro (60) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett (4) runs as Chicago Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to run against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, is tackled by Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin after he intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears fans celebrate after Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chicago Bears take the field against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates a victory over the Miami Dolphins in an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates a victory over the Miami Dolphins in an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins tight end Carson Meier (85) fumbles after Chicago Bears outside linebacker Austin Calitro (60) tackled him during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, right, greet each other after an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BAKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The Chicago Bears won 20-13.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson (31) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kirk Merritt (83) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears strong safety Jordan Lucas (23) tackles Miami Dolphins fullback Carl Tucker (31) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins fullback Carl Tucker, center, is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson, left, and strong safety Jordan Lucas during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Artavis Pierce, left, runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins defensive back Tino Ellis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears fan cheers for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs past Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams (51) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Artavis Pierce (46) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!