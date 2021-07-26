4 questions for the Chicago Bears heading into training camp

As the Chicago Bears get set to report to Halas Hall for the start of training camp Tuesday, Chicago Tribune writers weighs in on four timely topics.

1. Over the next 7 weeks, Justin Fields needs to ____.

Brad Biggs: Master the offense as best as he can.

Fields should be expected to excel because he has been given high marks for his football acumen as well as his drive and work ethic. Most coaches will tell you it takes a couple of years to have a complete handle on an offense, and Fields is going to have to figure out many things through trial and error, but training camp and the return of a preseason schedule after COVID-19 scuttled the exhibition games last summer should help him. The better understanding Fields has for what he’s supposed to do on each play — and how he’s supposed to react to certain coverages — will aid his development. That’s what will be exciting to watch play out on the practice fields at Halas Hall and as the preseason gets rolling.

Colleen Kane: Focus on checking off the boxes in the Bears development plan instead of focusing on the end result of the plan.

It’s easy for Bears fans to get caught up in debating when Fields will make his first regular-season start, even after coach Matt Nagy has said the first-round pick won’t start the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. But Fields can’t get caught up in it. He said last month that he is buying into Nagy’s plan to have him learn behind Andy Dalton — because there is a lot to absorb for the former Ohio State quarterback in the weeks ahead. Fields said he is confident in his ability to learn from inevitable mistakes and stressed that he tends not to make the same mistake twice. If that holds true, and if Dalton and Nick Foles provide the type of mentorship Bears coaches believe they can, Fields’ march to becoming the starter will be much smoother.

Dan Wiederer: Stay in the moment. Lock into the grind.

Yes, the outside world will be eagerly counting down the seconds until the Bears season opener Sept. 12 in Los Angeles. And the conversation about when Fields will be turned loose as the starting quarterback will continue to dominate. But for a rookie trying to learn the details of the most complicated position in sports, the need to stay present and make incremental progress daily will be critical. Fields will get plenty of practice time and should see significant action during three August preseason games. Every drill, every practice rep, every meeting, every game will offer him a chance to improve.

By declaring Dalton the Week 1 starter, Nagy eliminated the deadline pressure for Fields to be ready, instead offering the rookie as long of an on ramp as he needs. With everyone in Chicago and inside Halas Hall having long-term visions of Fields becoming a star, the rookie must keep his focus on the short term. It will start with small but important details, like improving his ability to call plays in the huddle; sharpening his understanding of what he needs to see and diagnose pre-snap; taking chances and testing himself in practice settings; and then learning from his successes and failures. Training camp and the preseason can be monotonous. But the next seven weeks will be vital to Fields’ early development.

2. The most interesting position battle will be ____.

Biggs: Third wide receiver job.

The team has set up a situation in which rookie second-round pick Teven Jenkins should quickly be the starter at left tackle, and based on how things went in the spring, veteran Desmond Trufant will get the first crack at a starting cornerback job. If there were legitimate competition for Jenkins, left tackle would be the choice here, but it doesn’t look as if there’s going to be a real battle. Maybe Kindle Vildor has a shot to unseat Trufant, and that is worth keeping an eye on.

Turning to the slot receiver position, if the Bears are going to become more potent offensively, they’re going to need more productive playmakers. Former second-round pick Anthony Miller was cast off to the Houston Texans, and since his arrival Damiere Byrd has been the logical candidate to join Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Byrd had a career-high 47 receptions for 604 yards last season with the New England Patriots and has the quickness and speed to excel in the slot. Byrd could emerge as a nice signing. He won’t be the only option in three-receiver sets, and that’s where it is interesting because playing time will be up for grabs. Byrd should emerge ahead of Riley Ridley, Javon Wims, Marquise Goodwin, Dazz Newsome and others, but keep an eye out for someone excelling in the next several weeks. It’s also worth noting Byrd is probably best working in the slot, which is where Miller operated.

Kane: At cornerback and wide receiver — if you don’t count quarterback as a true “position battle” just yet.

Filling former All-Pro Kyle Fuller’s spot at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson is no small task, and the Bears also need a nickel to replace Buster Skrine. Coming out of the offseason program, Trufant and up-and-comer Vildor looked as if they would be competing for the outside spot.

Robinson is of course the Bears’ top wide receiver, followed by Mooney, but it will be interesting to see who emerges behind them, especially after the Bears traded Miller over the weekend. Will newcomers Marquise Goodwin or Damiere Byrd emerge as big playmakers? Will rookie Dazz Newsome recover from a broken collarbone in time to make an impression? They’re all players to watch outside of the obvious Fields-Dalton main show.

Wiederer: Receiver.

Robinson is the undisputed No. 1 receiver and Mooney should continue his rise. But then what? How do the Bears sort out the depth at receiver behind those two? What exactly does Miller’s exit mean? Who will benefit most from the new window of opportunity? Can veteran speedsters Goodwin and Byrd become key field-stretching role players in the Bears offense? Will Riley Ridley, a fourth-round pick in 2019, make his long-awaited emergence? When will rookie Newsome be ready to play after breaking his collarbone in the spring? And are there any sleepers — keep an eye on journeyman Jester Weah — who could turn heads during training camp and preseason game action?

3. The player poised for a breakout season is ____.

Biggs: ... Everyone wants to read about Justin Fields in this paragraph, right?

The first-round pick is going to be the guy everyone — from coaches to teammates and fans — will be watching closely, and if he performs when his opportunity arrives it will be the kind of breakout season for a quarterback that the Bears have only been dreaming about for a long time. Any rookie quarterback is going to experience peaks and valleys. It’s yet to be known precisely how Nagy is going to handle the quarterback position so the easy choice here is tight end Cole Kmet. He should have no problem building off his production (28 catches, 243 yards, two touchdowns) as a rookie. It was evident the team wanted to get him more involved in the offense over the final seven regular-season games when his playing time spiked and he was on the field for a minimum of 70% of the snaps each game. He was targeted only eight times through the first nine games. It’s easy to envision him playing a bigger role in the passing game in Year 2. His numbers could double provided he remains healthy, especially if the Bears lean a little more on 12 personnel (one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends).

Kane: Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney.

We’ll have a better indicator of which players are progressing when training camp gets into full swing. But Kmet and Mooney are logical choices here based on their rookie seasons. Bears coaches were extremely pleased with Mooney’s smooth transition to the NFL last year when the wide receiver totaled 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns. Whenever Fields takes over as starter, the speedy Mooney should benefit from Fields’ deep-ball prowess. Kmet’s adjustment to the NFL took more time, but the tight end came on stronger at the end of the year, including making 20 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown over his final five regular-season games. Continued growth should put him in line for a stronger season. On the veteran side, 2020 was a breakout season for inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who had 139 tackles, including 18 for a loss. Continued play like that could get him more leaguewide recognition. And running back David Montgomery is looking to build on a solid second half last year.

Wiederer: The easiest answer is probably Darnell Mooney.

And maybe that’s the correct answer, too, with Nagy vowing to get the young receiver more heavily involved in the passing attack. But I’ll take a chance here with an endorsement of Vildor, Mooney’s Class of 2020 draft mate. Vildor didn’t play much on defense as a rookie but gained valuable experience late in the year and returned this offseason with heightened confidence. He showed flashes of promise during a handful of spring practices and will have a chance in training camp to compete for a starting spot in the secondary. The coaching staff has been raving about Vildor’s playmaking instincts and high-energy approach. Now Vildor has a chance to seize a bigger role.

4. Matt Nagy’s biggest challenge during training camp will be ____.

Biggs: Proving that by changing the starting quarterback, the team has unlocked the key to scoring more.

When you work your way through the layers of what has and hasn’t worked for the Bears since the breakthrough 2018 season, the bottom line is the team has not scored enough. The team was ninth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game in 2018. The Bears fell to 29th in 2019 at 17.5 and were tied for 22nd at 23.3 last season. The only playoff team ranked lower than the Bears was Washington (20.9), which won the lowly NFC East with a 7-9 record. It’s an offensive league, Nagy was hired because of his offensive acumen and he has had a hand in selecting the majority of the players on the roster for that side of the ball. Entering Year 4, whether Dalton or Fields is at quarterback, it’s time for the Bears to be more explosive and consistent, especially when you consider what happened on the defensive side of the ball over the second half of last season. Nagy must lay the groundwork for those improvements through training camp and preseason.

Kane: Reviving the offense while balancing Justin Fields’ development with Andy Dalton’s preparations to be the starter.

Just three small tasks, right? The good news is Nagy hopefully will have fewer off-the-field concerns related to COVID-19 with the majority of NFL players and coaches vaccinated and a year of safety protocols under their belts. His on-the-field concerns start with improving an offense that finished 26th with 331.4 yards per game in 2020. It would help, of course, to get better quarterback play than the Bears had last season with Mitch Trubisky and Foles. Nagy has been clear about his plan to have Dalton start until Fields is ready. But making sure both players are getting what they need to be successful starts with Nagy, and that could be a tricky task at times. In the offseason program, it seemed the dynamic in the quarterback room was solid, with Fields saying Dalton had taken him under his wing. The Bears need to continue to foster a strong learning environment.

Wiederer: Establishing an identity for his offense.

The Bears reported to training camp in 2019 with Super Bowl aspirations and a vow to quickly solidify their identity on offense. A season-and-a-half later, during a spirit-crushing six-game losing streak in 2020, Nagy and his staff were still expressing frustration that their offensive identity hadn’t crystallized. Now, with a full six-week training camp ahead, Nagy has to quickly develop a confidence in what his unit does best and work to accentuate those things. He will also have to do so with an understanding that veteran Dalton is projected to be his starting quarterback heading into the regular season but that Fields is the playmaker around which the offensive will eventually have to be built. It will be a juggling act. Nagy will also have to become more committed to Montgomery and the running game while working simultaneously to involve an array of passing game playmakers including but not limited to Robinson, Mooney, Jimmy Graham, Kmet and Tarik Cohen.

