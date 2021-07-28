4 things we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy

The Bears traded Miller and a seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
Pace said he’s done many trades with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, and they’d been communicating throughout the summer.
“It just became a situation where, hey, both parties can benefit,” Pace said. “Once I realized we could get a fifth-round pick out of this — we’ve had a lot of success in that area of the draft. And I think, also, we feel good about the receiver room that we have, that we’ve kind of built. There’s a lot of competition there.”
The Bears return Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney as their top two receivers. They also brought in veterans Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin, and drafted Dazz Newsome in the sixth round to compete with Riley Ridley and Javon Wims.
Over Miller’s three seasons, the Bears didn’t get the consistency they wanted from the 2018 second-round draft pick. He finished with 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s a talented player who has had a lot of production in this league,” Pace said. “With us drafting him, we want to see him go on and have success. He told Matt and I on the phone, ‘I want to make you guys proud.’ So as we made that trade, the communication was good. We exited on good terms. I think it will be a situation that’s good for all parties.”