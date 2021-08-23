4 things we learned at Chicago Bears practice, including the defense looking to turn the page quickly

The Chicago Bears are in the stretch run of the preseason, preparing for Saturday’s final exhibition on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The team practiced Monday morning at Halas Hall and is starting to look ahead to the season.

Here are four things we learned from practice as well as interviews with coaches and players.

1. The Bears defense was displeased with Saturday’s ugly effort in a 41-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, with former Bear Mitch Trubisky playing quarterback, scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and added two field goals before halftime. The Bills totaled 280 yards in the first half, averaging 6.7 yards per play and building a 28-point lead.

Yikes.

“That’s not the standard,” safety Tashaun Gipson said after practice Monday. “It’s definitely tough. We put it on tape. Now we have to go back and correct (it). Today is going to be one of those meetings you dread going into. Because you have to have that real talk.”

The Bears had tackling lapses throughout the first half, most notably when running back Devin Singletary cut past outside linebacker Robert Quinn, shook off defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. and then eluded safety Eddie Jackson on a 14-yard touchdown run on the Bills’ opening possession.

Recommended for you…

In scoring four consecutive touchdowns, the Bills picked up 11 first downs and faced only four third-down situations.

With the season around the corner, the Bears defense understands it will have to tackle better than it did Saturday.

“On some of those (plays), a missed tackle turned into a 7-yard gain turned into a 20-yard gain,” Gipson said. “That’s how you lose games.”

Gipson said it was important to keep things in context, noting that it’s the preseason and the Bears were without starting linebackers Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan and nose tackle Eddie Goldman. But he acknowledged those excuses go only so far.

“We had core, key guys out there and we still laid an egg,” he said. “So that’s unacceptable, man. … Just a tough day for us. We’ve got time to correct it. (The season is) three weeks away. It’s close but there’s still enough time to say, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got time to correct the little things and go from there.’ ”

2. Matt Nagy continues to be impressed with the rate of Justin Fields’ development.

After Saturday’s game, Nagy emphasized that he sees growth from his rookie quarterback, who has played 71 snaps in two preseason games. Fields continues to appear poised and confident, even with some youthful mistakes mixed in.

Nagy was pressed for specifics Monday on where Fields has surpassed the coaching staff’s expectations, and he noted that Fields has shown command of the intricacies of play-calling within the huddle. Beyond that, Nagy admires Fields’ ability to read the defense after the snap.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“His post-snap progressions with how quick he sees (the defense) is a huge strength of his,” Nagy said. “And then, too, what we’re starting to see is if he’s back there and a play is not open and he catches that edge, that scares defensive coordinators. Because now he can get a 20-yard gain. He has a good feel for when to run, when not to run and when to protect himself.”

Fields has run eight times for 83 yards with four of those scrambles producing first downs and one turning into an 8-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. His longest run against the Bills was a 16-yard escape on fourth-and-3.

“He’s done that his whole career,” Nagy said. “He has played quarterback but used his legs when he’s had to. That part I like.”

Nagy still plans for veteran Andy Dalton to start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. But Fields can influence the coaching staff’s longer-term timeline with his continued progress.

Nagy said his staff would meet Monday evening to put together playing time plans for Saturday’s preseason finale.

“Offensively, as a whole, we just want to have a little bit more success in regard to getting first downs and staying away from penalties,” Nagy said. “And then whoever’s out there, (it’s about) being able to just play fast and really tie up this training camp as we head into the season.”

3. Germain Ifedi was activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Ifedi was cleared Monday morning and participated in his first practice of training camp, albeit in a limited capacity. That’s good news for the Bears, who might have had their entire starting five on the offensive line together on the practice field for the first time in camp.

Ifedi’s return from a hip flexor strain is a step in the right direction. Right guard James Daniels (quadriceps) also practiced again after sitting out Saturday’s game. And veteran left tackle Jason Peters continues to work toward being ready for Week 1.

Ifedi strained his hip flexor during his conditioning test last month, calling it a “freak injury.”

“Just frustrating,” he said, “because you put in all that time and all that effort during the offseason to get ready for the marathon that is the season, and then something like that happens. But I just came back and attacked the rehab, and now it’s good to be back out there.”

Ifedi said he would like to play Saturday, but the coaching staff might take a more cautious approach with the season closing in.

Ifedi was asked how he can take advantage of the two-week runway he has before Week 1.

“It’s just working on fundamentals,” he said. “Just getting back to doing this every day in the everyday practice routine and really attacking practice. … You have to fight that feeling of complacency. Every day has to be a day where you get a little bit better.

“I’m starting a bit later, so I probably have to put a little more into it. But I also haven’t had the toll of camp, so I can probably push it a little bit more. And I have to push a little more.”

4. Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan was back practicing.

Trevathan had been out with knee soreness since Aug. 8 but was able to do some work Monday morning. In other injury and absence developments, safety Teez Tabor suffered a thigh injury during practice and cornerback Jaylon Johnson was out for personal reasons.

Bilal Nichols (toe), Cole Kmet (hamstring), Patrick Scales (ankle), Javon Wims (oblique), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (illness), Jesper Horsted (knee), Jordan Lucas (quadriceps), Scooter Harrington (knee), Sam Kamara (ankle), Mike Pennel (groin), J.P. Holtz (quadriceps) and James Vaughters (calf) did not practice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0