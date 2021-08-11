5 things we heard from Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton

A rain delay pushed back the joint practice for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday morning. But after waiting out the storm in the Walter Payton Center for a little more than an hour, the teams were able to return to the outside fields to get in a full practice.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addressed the media when the session wrapped up. Here are five things we heard.

1. Andy Dalton said efficiency and getting back into the flow of the game are his priorities when he sees his first preseason action Saturday.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Dalton and many of the Bears starters will play one or two series — or about eight to 10 snaps — in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins at Soldier Field.

Nagy said Dalton might have played more if he wasn’t exceeding the Bears’ expectations for where he should be at this point in camp.

“He could play tomorrow in a game and I would feel great about it,” Nagy said. “Our players would feel great about it. That’s probably why he’ll play less snaps. If we go out there and score a touchdown on the first drive, I can promise you, if it’s three plays, he’s out. But if we want to see more and he feels like he needs more, too, we’ll do that. It’ll be a chance for us to talk through it.”

Dalton said he hopes to get in a rhythm during his short stint on the field.

“While you are out there, you want to make sure that guys are getting in and out of the huddle, you are able to get up to the line and execute the offense,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. You just want to be efficient out there.”

The Bears put in work against a different defense Wednesday for the first time in training camp, and Dalton, who was intercepted in one team drill by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, found it helpful.

“It was a lot of in-your-face man coverage, and they expect you to go out and win,” Dalton said. “It’s great for our guys to get that. Now, getting a chance to go against different people, different team, different guys in front of you, you expect to go and get your job done. I thought we handled it well. There were times that there were things we could do better. This is practice right now. We’ll look at the tape and we’ll improve from it.”

2. Dalton has appreciated the communication he has had with wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

Robinson said Saturday the dialogue with Dalton, who has played 10 years in the NFL, has been beneficial as they develop a connection at camp. Dalton agreed Wednesday and said he has enjoyed working with a player he has watched for seven seasons in the league.

“Now actually getting to firsthand see how he works, how he operates, to talk through how he likes to run routes, when he’s expecting the ball to come out on certain timings on these routes, it’s been great, just the communication that we’ve been able to have,” Dalton said. “That’s what we’ve got to have this time of year. And it’s so nice for both of us, we’ve played a lot of football, so we can talk through different looks and we both understand what we’re expecting to see.”

Robinson sat out practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, but Mooney was in for several plays. Dalton said he has witnessed a similar drive in Robinson and Mooney and also has had good conversations with the second-year receiver.

“(Mooney) wants to make sure he is doing everything the right way and everything he can to be the best player,” Dalton said. “He’s a guy we have been able to use in so many different ways. He’s a guy with speed, he’s quick, he has it all. The best part about him is that he wants to be great.”

3. Recently retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith chatted with Dalton and other Bears quarterbacks and coaches at practice.

Smith was the latest visitor to Bears camp after former Eagles coach Doug Pederson was at Halas Hall over the weekend.

Nagy coached Smith with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-17, serving as the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. Notable to the Bears circumstances with Dalton and Justin Fields, Nagy coached Smith during Patrick Mahomes’ rookie season in 2017, when Smith started 15 regular-season games and a playoff game.

“It’s fun to have him around and just to talk through things and what he sees on some of our plays that we are running and also just to talk about life and how things are going,” Dalton said. “It’s just been really cool to have Alex here.”

Smith retired in April after 16 years in the NFL and will be an ESPN analyst this season.

4. Dalton said his mental error was ‘one too many.’

Nagy told the “Mully & Haugh Show” on WSCR-AM 670 on Wednesday morning that Dalton made his first mental error by not putting a player in motion during Tuesday’s practice. That the first mistake came two weeks into camp is a credit to how well Dalton has operated, and Nagy said Dalton’s teammates have appreciated his command of the offense.

Dalton, however, would prefer not to have made the mistake.

“I’m frustrated. I forgot to send the motion,” Dalton said. “That was my mental error. When they told me that was my first mental error, I said, ‘Well, I expect to not have any of them. It’s one too many.’ But I think just being comfortable with the offense and the amount of time that I’ve spent making sure I know the ins and outs of what we’re trying to do (helps).”

5. Dalton said the Bears are making do with a patchwork offensive line protecting their quarterbacks.

While offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons returned from the concussion protocol Wednesday, the Bears still were missing guard James Daniels (quadriceps) and tackles Germain Ifedi (hip flexor), Teven Jenkins (back) and Larry Borom (concussion).

“We’ve had guys go down, but in the long run it’s going to make us better,” Dalton said. “Guys are getting opportunities in other spots and we are seeing what we have in everybody.

“It would be nice to say, ‘All right, we have our five guys out there and those are the guys we are going to be rolling and they are in their spots and they know exactly who that is going to be.’ But with everything that has gone on, guys have had to move around. Yeah, we are finding out a lot about what we have up front.”

On a positive note for Dalton, center Sam Mustipher has remained healthy enough to practice, which has helped them get on the same page.

“Taking a snap, that’s the thing that you don’t want to have to think about,” Dalton said. “(It’s) just making sure where you have to have it so you can get the snap easily. And just the communication we have, working together, making sure we are on the same page with all the calls and everything, Sam has been great.”

