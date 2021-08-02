A closer look at what’s ahead for Chicago Bears tight ends Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham

Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham return for a second season together to lead the Chicago Bears tight ends room.

As the Bears continues progressing through training camp, the Tribune is taking a look at each position group. Today: Tight ends.

Currently on roster: 6

Projected on final roster: 4

Roster locks: Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet

Good bets: Jesse James and J.P. Holtz

On the bubble: Jesper Horsted

Practice squad candidates: Scooter Harrington

Biggest offseason developments

The Bears let Demetrius Harris walk in free agency in March and signed veteran Jesse James to a one-year contract before training camp. Scooter Harrington signed as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. The Bears in June signed Jake Butt but placed him on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

What to like

A year after overhauling their tight ends room, the Bears bring back Graham and Kmet to try to build on their 2020 contributions.

There are several reasons to believe Kmet, a second-round pick, can build on his rookie season, starting with his numbers late in the year. An uptick in playing time resulted in 20 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown over the final five regular-season games.

The NFL season in which Kmet was a rookie will go down as one of the most bizarre in league history (hopefully). COVID-19 precautions limited his offseason and training camp preparations and also stunted the relationship-building that often occurs throughout the season.

With a full offseason and camp and more relaxed restrictions, Kmet is enjoying things such as position group dinners and one-on-one film sessions with coach Matt Nagy to study routes.

“Cole and I have gotten together, and in the passing game, we’ve talked through a lot of clips to be able to run certain routes, and I wasn’t able to do that last year in training camp with him,” Nagy said. “Now in OTAs he’d come up to my office and we’ll watch some routes and we’ll put it into fruition in OTAs. Now he gets to do it in training camp. So I think you’ll see him keep growing, and our relationship is building in the trust of how we work with each other.”

This summer, Kmet also attended the Tight End University gathering in Nashville, Tenn., organized by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle, and soaked up learning from some of the best at the position.

“One of the coolest things I’ve done,” Kmet said. “To get everyone together like that was really cool to just kind of feed off everybody else and see what other guys are doing. For me, watching receivers is nice, but I can’t do the stuff that Darnell Mooney does. I’m just not that fast. So being able to go get guys like Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry and Travis and George and Greg and learn from those guys, that’s very beneficial for me.”

Biggest question

How much does Graham have left in the tank?

Graham admitted in June he had considered retiring when he ran to the locker room after catching the final, meaningless touchdown in the Bears’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. That’s how frustrated he felt.

But at 34, he still has goals to play for a championship team. And after considering whether his body could hold up for another year, he knew he wanted to return.

“I just want to make sure that I can make it through a season and make it through another playoff run,” he said. “I feel like I can still be used and I can still be a weapon and I can still be a leader for this team and help these young kids to make a run and to share some of my knowledge of what I’ve learned in this league.”

Offseason speculation swirled around whether the Bears would cut Graham to free up salary-cap space. After all, Graham’s overall production is well down from his prime, with 50 catches for 456 yards last year.

But the Bears like that he remains a red-zone target, including a team-leading eight touchdown catches in 2020. They rave about the shape he stays in to continue to play at a high level at his age. And they like his leadership for Kmet.

“It’s just really fun to play with the kid,” Graham said. “He’s so fiery, so focused. I just enjoy being out there on the field and celebrating every win we have. … Probably my biggest joy last year was to see his growth and to be a part of that and to share those moments with him and to celebrate him and to celebrate us.”

Fresh face

The Bears signed two experienced tight ends in the offseason, but one retired before he started training camp.

Butt, a former Michigan player who appeared in eight games for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 2020, dealt with three ACL tears and meniscus surgery in his career before he retired.

After trading Anthony Miller, the Bears signed James, who has played in 88 games (54 starts) over six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. He has 150 catches for 1,460 yards and 11 touchdowns and is a capable blocker.

Along with James, those competing for a roster spot are Holtz, who has appeared in 30 games for the Bears in two seasons and is a key special teams contributor, and Horsted, who appeared in six games in 2019.

You should know

Nagy has raved about the influence Graham can have on Kmet as Graham finishes out the second season of a $16 million contract.

“Down the road 10 years from now Cole Kmet’s going to look back and say one of the best things that happened to him was having Jimmy Graham as his mentor,” Nagy said. “He’s still extremely valuable to us in so many ways. … One of my favorite players I’ve ever coached, I’ve learned a lot from him and I just love the mentality and we’re lucky to have him.”

Quote of note

“I was really thankful for my first year and learned a lot. Looking back on it, it’s a tough year, really tough. You go all day here and you can’t go see anybody. It’s not that I was afraid to get sick. It’s just I don’t want to test positive and miss a game. And that was every day from July 27 last year to Jan. 11 with your testing and going home and not really seeing anybody. So it was tough. But it really makes you appreciative of what’s happening now and being able to be around the guys and see more of your family now and all that stuff, so it’s been good.” — Kmet on going through his rookie season during COVID-19

Big number

1,310

Graham’s career-best for single-season receiving yards, set in 2011 with the Saints. It’s a Saints record for tight ends, as is his 99 catches that year. In the offseason, Graham wondered how quickly such records might be topped with the addition of a 17th game.

“Obviously past records are all going to be scrubbed away, and for somebody like me, that sucks. Because there ain’t nothing I can do about that,” he said.

