Allen Robinson ‘in a good place’ after signing his franchise-tag tender with the Chicago Bears — but the wide receiver doesn’t commit to voluntary in-person workouts

“I’m just trying to build upon that each and every day and putting in the work,” Robinson said. “Trying to get better. Trying to focus on other things that I wasn’t able to accomplish this (past) year and keep trying to perfect my craft in order to get better each and every day.”

Mooney, a fifth-round pick in 2020, impressed in his first season despite not having in-person OTAs, so he said he would roll with whatever the team decides.

“I don’t know how OTAs work,” said Mooney, who has stayed in the Chicago area this offseason. “I don’t even know what we’re supposed to be doing right now. So I wouldn’t have an understanding of why people would want to go and why people would not.”

Mooney’s ability to prepare to be a professional under such unusual circumstances helped him produce 61 catches — a Bears rookie record for a wide receiver — for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson noted that Mooney’s work ethic and drive showed up when they first worked out together in Tampa, Fla., before training camp last year.