Allen Robinson ‘in a good place’ after signing his franchise-tag tender with the Chicago Bears — but the wide receiver doesn’t commit to voluntary in-person workouts

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said he has “a pretty good mindset” as he prepares for the 2021 season despite playing under the franchise tag.
The Bears used the tool to keep their best offensive player last month when the sides remained far apart on a long-term extension.
Robinson made his opposition to playing under the tag known months ago, but he said Tuesday he signed his tender worth $18 million last month after he and his team of agents “played out what was best at the time.”
Now, as NFL teams prepare for organized team activities next month, he said he’s keeping his focus on the season ahead.
“I’m not too focused on anything else other than putting myself in the best position to have a successful year and do what I need to do for this offense and for my teammates,” Robinson said. “I’m in a good place. There are some very big accomplishments that can be had this season that have never been done before for the Chicago Bears. Also, being able to and wanting to get back to the playoffs and things like that. It’s going to be an exciting year.”
Robinson spoke to the media via video conference after he and wide receiver Darnell Mooney were named the recipients of the Brian Piccolo Award. Bears players vote annually on one veteran and one rookie who “best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.”
Despite his disappointment at not reaching an extension with the Bears early in the 2020 season, Robinson, who will be 28 in August, put together one of his best seasons. He had career highs of 102 catches and a 67.5% catch percentage and finished with 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Coaches and teammates frequently praised his professionalism and influence on younger players.
“Every day he amazes me and adds a little bit more not just to my game but to me as a person,” Mooney said. “I’ve been watching from afar, all that (contract) situation. I feel like that’s just a part of it. But he did a good job of being able to set all of those things aside. It wasn’t in his control. He was able to play ball. He had an outstanding year … and I feel like he’ll have another one this year.”
What Robinson’s preparation will look like for the 2021 season remains a question.
He didn’t directly answer a few questions about whether he will attend voluntary in-person, on-field workouts scheduled to begin May 17. Bears players said in a statement through the NFLPA on April 15 that the majority would not participate in voluntary workouts because they are concerned about COVID-19 and saw the benefits of a virtual offseason last year.
Robinson said attendance at the offseason program is “not my focus right now.” He is entering his eighth NFL season and fourth with the Bears and said he has his offseason routine down, including the last six weeks of workout blocks with his trainer.
“I’m just trying to build upon that each and every day and putting in the work,” Robinson said. “Trying to get better. Trying to focus on other things that I wasn’t able to accomplish this (past) year and keep trying to perfect my craft in order to get better each and every day.”
Mooney, a fifth-round pick in 2020, impressed in his first season despite not having in-person OTAs, so he said he would roll with whatever the team decides.
“I don’t know how OTAs work,” said Mooney, who has stayed in the Chicago area this offseason. “I don’t even know what we’re supposed to be doing right now. So I wouldn’t have an understanding of why people would want to go and why people would not.”
Mooney’s ability to prepare to be a professional under such unusual circumstances helped him produce 61 catches — a Bears rookie record for a wide receiver — for 631 yards and four touchdowns.
Robinson noted that Mooney’s work ethic and drive showed up when they first worked out together in Tampa, Fla., before training camp last year.
“He’s a very professional person who wants to be the best player that (he) can be each and every day and wants to get the most out of everything, whether that’s staying after and catching, running some routes,” Robinson said. “Even it could be on a Friday when our bodies are beat, he never wants to get off the field. He wants to be the best player that he can be and also the best teammate and wants to do those things that players do to become great.”