AP source: Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle

"We're not in a panic mode and we believe if we were playing a couple weeks from now we would have an outstanding offensive line with Tevi," team owner Jim Irsay said during the draft. "Again, September is still a long way away. There are a lot of possibilities and things that could come up between now and then and we'll look at all the possibilities between now and then."

Ballard started mapping out Plan B last week. He brought in the longtime anchor of the Chiefs offensive line, someone he already knew from their five seasons together in Kansas City.

There's little doubt Fisher fits nicely next to three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on a line that returns four starters for the third consecutive season.

The uncertainty is whether Fisher will be ready by opening day.

Kansas City released Fisher in March even though general manager Brett Veach told reporters he expected Fisher would be back by mid-August. If he returns that soon, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Fisher would likely be the starter.

Kansas City took Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft. He played right tackle as a rookie before the Chiefs moved him back to the left side in 2014. Fisher has started 113 of 117 games over the past eight seasons.