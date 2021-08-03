As Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins’ back tightness persists, Matt Nagy expresses ‘urgency’ to find contingency plans at left tackle

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy continues to stress that things are pointing in the right direction for rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who has battled back tightness since he reported to training camp a week ago.

“Arrow up,” Nagy said again Tuesday before the team’s Family Fest practice at Soldier Field.

But that arrow still has not pointed Jenkins back onto the field, and he has missed six practices, including the team’s first in pads Tuesday.

The Bears have almost five weeks before they fully dive into preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, but the clock is ticking. And each day Jenkins misses is a squandered opportunity for him to gain valuable reps and establish comfort at left tackle.

It also leaves the Bears in a bit of a pickle as they try to solidify their starting offensive line.

With Jenkins out, veteran Elijah Wilkinson had been working at left tackle with the first-team offense during the first week of practice. But Wilkinson also was absent Tuesday, with the team declining to provide a reason. That gave rookie Larry Borom, a fifth-round pick out of Missouri, a window of opportunity to test himself on the left side against the starting defense.

Before Tuesday’s practice, Nagy praised the way Borom moves at 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds.

“I like his footwork,” Nagy said. “He’s really light-footed for being such a big man. I don’t know if he can play left tackle. That’s why we’re trying to put him there — to see.

“It’s not easy when you go from the right side to the left side. But now is the time to see what he can do.”

Nagy understands how important offensive line steadiness will be to the Bears’ efforts to revive an offense that has been lackluster for most of the last two seasons. He also knows the importance of finding a trustworthy left tackle as soon as possible, particularly with the Bears set to face nine defenders this season who finished in the top 10 in the league in sacks last year.

That’s why Nagy hasn’t dismissed Jenkins’ ongoing back issue as no big deal, acknowledging Tuesday that there is urgency to find answers and contingency plans at left tackle.

“It’s definitely something we need to focus on and make sure we get right,” Nagy said. “I mean, that left tackle spot is real.”

Asked if the Bears might have to search around the league or on the open market to find a potential starting option at left tackle, Nagy did not dismiss that possibility.

“I do know that (general manager) Ryan (Pace) and those guys are always looking to see who’s out there. That’s a normal deal,” Nagy said. “When you have a position like left tackle, which for us is a focus to make sure we get it right, we have to see the guys out there. If Teven isn’t out there, that doesn’t do anything for us.”

And even when Jenkins is cleared to return, he will have to proceed through a ramp-up period before getting the green light to practice in full. From there, the Bears will have to monitor how his back holds up through the grind of camp.

“We want to get him going,” Nagy said. “But we want to be smart with it.”

Left tackle might not be the Bears’ only worry up front either. Germain Ifedi, the projected Week 1 starter at right tackle, has been out since straining a hip flexor during his conditioning test July 28. Second-year tackle Lachavious Simmons has been filling in for Ifedi.

And left guard James Daniels left practice Tuesday with a thigh injury. Daniels missed the final 11 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Already, the Bears’ depth on the offensive line is being tested, and things won’t get easier. In a week, the Miami Dolphins will come to Halas Hall for crossover practices. The Bears will squeeze their three preseason games against the Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans into a 15-day span this month.

Nagy said he’s relying on a message David Culley gave him many years ago when they were coaching in Philadelphia.

“It will all play itself out,” Nagy said. “It’s real simple.”

Until things get more difficult. And at this stage of camp, the Bears offense is not in an ideal spot with the stability of the line.

