Bears and the '21 NFL draft: Everything you need to know

With Trey Wingo out at ESPN, hosting duties for Thursday and Friday have swung to Mike Greenberg for the network’s 42nd NFL draft coverage. He’ll be joined by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland, as well as Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber.
ABC’s Day 1 and 2 coverage, using ESPN’s college experts, will feature Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack with what it says is “an emphasis on the individual journeys of NFL draft prospects.”
On Day 3 Saturday, the ESPN and ABC coverage will merge into a simulcast with Davis as host and contributions from Kiper, McShay, Riddick, Mortensen and Schefter.
Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will preside over Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes.
Rich Eisen is going to anchor NFL Network coverage with Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw. Contributors will include Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark.