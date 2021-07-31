Bears defense wants to become elite again

CHICAGO — In a weird kind of way, Matt Nagy might be looking to torture himself a bit over the next six weeks. As the architect of the Chicago Bears offense and the leader in charge of reviving a unit that has been inconsistent and underwhelming for most of his tenure, Nagy knows his offense needs to show progress quickly in 2021 to propel the team back into championship contention. Yet when the Bears coach was asked Tuesday how he would define a successful training camp for his defense, he sat up in his chair looking as if he had just pounded a six-pack of Red Bull.

“A ton of takeaways and turnovers,” Nagy said. “A ton of them.”

In an instant, there was an almost maniacal look across Nagy’s face.

“Everywhere you look, I want that ball coming out,” he said. “I want fumbles, interceptions, tipped passes.

“When those guys go to bed at night, just think about intercepting the football, stripping that football. Be crazy about it. Everywhere you go.”

Obviously, Nagy will be reaching for the ibuprofen frequently throughout August if Andy Dalton and Justin Fields start offering gifts to the defense on a regular basis or if his running backs, receivers and tight ends start coughing up the football continuously. But Nagy also has proper awareness, understanding just how much the defense still means to this team’s success and how valuable a resurgence would be in helping alleviate pressure on the Bears’ work-in-progress offense.

Three years ago, don’t forget, Nagy was the NFL Coach of the Year, the leader of an NFC North championship team that energized Chicago despite the Bears having average quarterback play and an offensive attack that ranked 21st in total yards and 20th in yards per play that season.

So yes, getting the defense back into a groove in a way that turns the takeaway faucet back on might have an incredibly invigorating affect. After producing a league-high 36 takeaways in 2018, the Bears have totaled only 37 over the last two seasons.

“As coaches, we have to talk about it,” Nagy said. “You can’t just go out and expect it to happen.”

Through three practices of training camp, that takeaway flood hasn’t started. But safety Tashaun Gipson noted Friday that there are subtle indicators that give him confidence the defense is headed in the right direction.

“Sometimes, when it looks right it is right,” Gipson said. “It’s nothing you can really quantify and put on tape and put out there in practice. But you know when guys are in position to make these plays. … I think that we’re getting our hands on the ball more frequently.”

New defensive coordinator Sean Desai wouldn’t say for certain Friday that the Bears defense would again become a high-level turnover machine that produces deep into the fall. But Desai stressed that takeaways are one of his biggest priorities and wants his players to have an every-minute focus on trying to create them.

“The biggest thing is knowing where the ball is,” Desai said. “It’s having vision on the ball. If you can’t see the ball, you can’t take the ball away. Very simply, they need to know that.”

To that end, Desai has his players energized and confident in his ability to turn the defense’s best playmakers loose in a way that utilizes their greatest strengths. Khalil Mack noted that he has seen similarities between Desai and the overseer of the 2018 defense, Vic Fangio.

“It’s just understanding our players’ strengths and understanding the simpler the better,” Mack said. “But it’s also understanding the offensive side of the ball and having them adjust to us more than we adjust to them.”

Added Gipson: “(It’s great) when you have a guy who truly believes in the things he’s putting out there, believes that he’s going to put you in a position to succeed and it’s not just talking. These things are backed up by actions.”

There might be no bigger advocate for Desai inside Halas Hall than Gipson, who bonded quickly with Desai last year when the Bears assistant coach was leading the safeties. Gipson said that while Desai’s title changed over the offseason, his disposition and teaching style haven’t. And Desai’s intelligence, Gipson joked, is at a level at which some of his ideas leave his players mystified at first.

“He’s a super smart guy,” Gipson said. “But sometimes he thinks light years ahead. So sometimes when he first brings an idea up, you’ll say, ‘Sean, there’s no way that’s going to work.’ But when he breaks it down, you understand his mind and you get how he thinks. … The game of football slows down. After he breaks it down to you, you’ll say, ‘OK, five minutes ago, there’s no way I would have put that together. But now it makes sense.’ And that’s just playing football at a high level.”

Desai also is smart enough to realize he has impact players on all three levels of his defense, whether it’s Mack on the edge, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on the line, Roquan Smith in the middle and Eddie Jackson on the back end. Throw in the talents of starters like Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and it’s easy to understand why the Bears defense still embodies such confidence.

“Sky’s the limit,” Goldman said. “I don’t want to speak too early. But we definitely have a high ceiling.”

Desai stressed Friday afternoon that he will be putting a premium on a handful of things with his players. He wants the Bears to be a sound tackling team. He wants a unit that is constantly rallying to the ball. Most of all, he wants what Nagy wants. Turnovers. A ton of them.

That request has been vocalized and accepted. Now the defense must do its part to produce at a high level.

