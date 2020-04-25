Bears draft big TE, speedy WR, add to defense in draft

Mooney ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine and showed a knack in college for turning short throws into huge gains. But at 5-10, there are concerns about his size. He also had issues with drops. And his yardage dropped from 993 as a junior to 713 even though he had the same number of receptions (48) both seasons.

The 6-5, 300-pound Hambright was honorable mention All-Pac-12 at left tackle as a graduate transfer playing under former Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker at Colorado. He previously played at Garden City Community College and Oklahoma State, and could wind up at guard in Chicago. Simmons, 6-5 and 290 pounds, was a tackle and guard in college and started all 12 games last season for a team that averaged 400 yards.

HOW THEY DID: The Bears addressed the tight end problem by signing Graham and drafting Kmet.

The question is how much Graham has left after getting released by Green Bay and whether Kmet — a Bears fan growing up in the Chicago suburbs — can deliver for his hometown team.

Chicago's tight ends combined for 395 yards and none had more than 91 all last year.

SURPRISE MOVE: The Bears not trading into the third or fourth round was a little surprising. But there were no stunning moves by Chicago in this draft.

WHAT'S NEXT?: The Bears might still look for help on the offensive line and a quarterback to go behind Trubisky and Foles. Pace again said they have not made a decision on Trubisky's fifth-year option. But he did say the Bears signed linebacker Ledarius Mack — Khalil's brother — as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo.

