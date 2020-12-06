Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

The defense had another tough day, allowing Stafford to throw for 402 yards and three touchdowns after Nagy was critical of the unit's performance in the loss to the Packers. The play-calling also was an issue after Chicago rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries in the first half — and 34 yards on just 12 attempts in the final two quarters.

The heartbreaking loss turns up the heat on Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, but the coach said he isn't interested in talking about his job security.

"I don't get into any speculation on any of that," he said. "What my job is to do is to make sure that each and every week I'm giving it everything I can as a coach and as a leader with these guys. I have to make sure that I do that, and any other thing that's a distraction, that would be taking away from our team. And that would be not good for me or them, so I don't even get into that."

BEARS STATS

Trubisky was 26 of 34 for 267 yards and a touchdown. The 2017 second overall draft pick played turnover-free ball until the strip-sack after giving it away three times against the Packers in his first start since Week 3.

David Montgomery ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 13-yard TD in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the final minute of the half to make it 23-13.