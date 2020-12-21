Brad Biggs: Chicago Bears opted to start on offense against the Minnesota Vikings, showing Matt Nagy's newfound confidence

MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago Bears suddenly have become the type of offensive team Matt Nagy dreamed of — just not the type he actually planned to win with.
David Montgomery had more carries (32) and more rushing yards (146) than he ever had in a 33-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The once stout defense didn't play well but the Bears have scored 30 or more points in three consecutive weeks for the first time since the 2013 season, enough to keep the Bears (7-7) alive in the NFC playoff race — one game back of the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) with two weeks remaining.
Is it possible we've witnessed an inversion of this team and that, at least for the time being, this is no longer a defense-driven team? Are the Bears suddenly an offensive team that has a problem on defense?
Nagy's vision has come to fruition, but it's fair to wonder if this is the best version of the team because the Bears have a lot of money invested in the defense. And with the exception of stuffing the Houston Texans a week ago, the defense is struggling to stop anyone.
Maybe it's newfound confidence in an offense that suddenly is sustaining drives and converting in the red zone. Maybe it was eyeing a Vikings defense down six or seven starters from the beginning of the season. Perhaps it was with an eye toward limiting the number of possessions in the third quarter, where the Bears have struggled so mightily this season, that Nagy made a fundamental change.
If they won the coin toss — which they did Sunday — the Bears were going to take the ball. Consider the Bears won the coin toss 24 previous times, playoffs included, in the Nagy era and elected to defer every time. Deferring has become almost an automatic for NFL coaches, and the only time under Nagy an opponent won the coin flip and took the ball was Dec. 5, 2019, at Soldier Field when the Dallas Cowboys chose to start on offense.
The strategy that goes into it is pretty simple.
Coaches like the idea of swinging the game's momentum by potentially scoring late in the second quarter and then starting on offense in the third with a chance to score again. It's a way to double up on possessions.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was at the forefront of the strategy when the NFL changed the rule in 2008, allowing a team that wins the toss to defer. Now, unless there are unusual weather circumstances, which weren't present with Sunday's game played indoors, the coin toss winner almost always defers and begins with on defense.
"It was probably the middle of the week," Nagy said after being asked when he changed his strategy. "You just think through different situations and we talk about it. Right now, it seemed like the right thing to do."
The immediate results didn't pay off. The Bears went three-and-punt after Mitch Trubisky was sacked on third-and-1. But the Vikings did the same thing — three plays and punt, the only time in the game that happened for them — and from there Nagy's offense took over. The Bears scored on six consecutive possessions if you don't count the one-play series with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"I look back at it and we went three-and-out, so maybe it wasn't the right decision," Nagy said. "But it was just something for us to change it up a little bit."
The Bears ran the ball 42 times for 199 yards, both highs in the Nagy era, and pounded the Vikings' front time and time again. Trubisky was excellent on play action and bootlegs, completing 15 of 21 passes for 202 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to open the scoring. He was quick to pull the ball down and run, gaining 34 yards on eight carries, and made only one really poor decision when he was intercepted in the end zone by Cameron Dantzler on a throw intended for tight end J.P. Holtz with 2:57 remaining and the Bears leading 30-27.
The defense, which made two red-zone stands to force Dan Bailey field goals of 24 and 22 yards, stuffed the Vikings on fourth down. The Bears tacked on Cairo Santos' fourth field goal of the game before Sherrick McManis intercepted Kirk Cousins in the end zone on a Hail Mary on the final play.
The decision to take the ball to begin the game might have been driven by the idea it would reduce the number of possessions for the offense in the third quarter, which has been a wasteland for the Bears all season.
But they even scored in the third quarter Sunday, driving 75 yards on 11 plays with Trubisky hitting a big 13-yard pass to Anthony Miller on third-and-11 and Montgomery motoring around the right tackle for a 14-yard touchdown, his second of the game and fifth in the last three weeks.
This is a completely different offense than the one that took the field against the Vikings in Week 10, the first game offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called plays and quarterback Nick Foles' last start. The offense is getting efficient play from Trubisky, the line has settled into the best version of what the Bears have had in two years, and they are driven in a different way as evidenced by Nagy opting to take the ball to begin the game.
"Confidence is very important," Trubisky said. "I don't want to quite say night and day, but our confidence is way (better than) earlier in the season, where it just seemed like we were a little unsure about what we wanted to do, who we wanted to be.
"We have more of an identity right now. It starts with running the football and then the play-action, movement game that comes off that and just being efficient on first and second down and being a balanced offense. I feel like we have more of an identity now."
It's not quite the same as Matt Hasselbeck at the start of overtime in the 2004 wild-card round when the Seattle Seahawks won the toss and he declared "we want the ball and we're going to score."
But the Bears have faith in their offense right now — and a reason to be bullish about it. Why not start on offense?
Brad Biggs is a sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune. On Twitter: @BradBiggs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!