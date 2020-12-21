Brad Biggs: Chicago Bears opted to start on offense against the Minnesota Vikings, showing Matt Nagy's newfound confidence

The decision to take the ball to begin the game might have been driven by the idea it would reduce the number of possessions for the offense in the third quarter, which has been a wasteland for the Bears all season.

But they even scored in the third quarter Sunday, driving 75 yards on 11 plays with Trubisky hitting a big 13-yard pass to Anthony Miller on third-and-11 and Montgomery motoring around the right tackle for a 14-yard touchdown, his second of the game and fifth in the last three weeks.

This is a completely different offense than the one that took the field against the Vikings in Week 10, the first game offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called plays and quarterback Nick Foles' last start. The offense is getting efficient play from Trubisky, the line has settled into the best version of what the Bears have had in two years, and they are driven in a different way as evidenced by Nagy opting to take the ball to begin the game.

"Confidence is very important," Trubisky said. "I don't want to quite say night and day, but our confidence is way (better than) earlier in the season, where it just seemed like we were a little unsure about what we wanted to do, who we wanted to be.