Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks

FORE!: If the revised golf majors schedule remains, Fox and CBS should be in good shape. Fox has a single-header in Week 2, when the U.S. Open is slated to take place, with six of its seven games beginning at noon. The only outlier is Washington at Arizona at 3:05 p.m., which means viewers in the District of Columbia and Phoenix will likely see the conclusion of the final round of the Open on FS1.

CBS will have the final round of The Masters on Nov. 15 (Week 10), but its three games will all begin after 3 p.m. Last year's final round began early due to the threat of inclement weather and was wrapped up by 2 p.m.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND: CBS has this season's Super Bowl, which should give the network an advantage in ad sales. McManus, though, thinks everyone will benefit because of the increasing demand for live programming.

"I think there is going to be a lot of pent up demand. We have a terrific schedule that is very attractive to advertisers," he said.

Gaudelli said there are a lot of unknown factors with how the rest of the sports calendar will play out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Normally we program against the World Series in middle to late October but we don't know when the baseball playoffs might take place. Hopefully things will be in a more familiar state when we get to fall," he said.

