Chicago Bears: 3 players return from reserve/COVID-19 list, but Eddie Goldman still out

The Chicago Bears on Monday welcomed back three of the four players who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Inside linebacker Christian Jones, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and long snapper Patrick Scales can return to practice when the Bears resume team activities Tuesday at Halas Hall. Bears players had the day off Monday.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who tested positive and went on the list Aug. 3, remains out. Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season because he was at high risk for the virus, has not indicated whether he is vaccinated. Unvaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic must isolate for 10 days before returning, while any player who tested positive and experienced symptoms must isolate for 10 days after symptoms appeared.

Wilkinson’s return is especially big given the injury situation on the offensive line with a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins looming Saturday. Teven Jenkins (back), James Daniels (quadriceps), Germain Ifedi (hip flexor), Larry Borom (concussion), Lachavious Simmons (concussion) and Wilkinson all sat out practices over the weekend.

Scales can take back long-snapping duties from tight end Cole Kmet, who was handling it while Scales was away.

And Jones can return to being a key backup for an inside linebackers group that also has dealt with injuries. Starter Roquan Smith was out over the weekend with a groin injury, while backups Josh Woods (quadriceps) and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) also have had injuries. Alec Ogletree has made plays in practices with the opportunities he was given while they were out.

