Chicago Bears hampered by same offensive issues in loss to Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears changed play-callers, and nothing changed.

With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the shots for the first time all season, the Bears managed just 149 yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Coach Matt Nagy handed the keys to Lazor this week in an effort to spark a slumping team ahead of a key NFC North matchup. But the Bears (5-5) experienced many of their usual issues in their fourth straight loss, topped by a banged-up offensive line that has made it nearly impossible for the offense to get into any sort of rhythm.

Next up is the bye week and some self-reflection before a trip to Green Bay to face the division-leading Packers.

"Obviously, it was repetitive today. It was still happening," Nagy said. "So not only for the players' health right now, but for us as a coaching staff, we need to make sure that we're really, honestly going back now and saying, 'OK, you know, what's going on and where are we at now that we have time to really see it?'"