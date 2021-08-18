Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery

All of the Chicago Bears’ focus is on developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields, and his progress will be the biggest storyline of the 2021 season.

But protecting the quarterback remains an issue for the Bears, with injuries forcing a variety of moves on the offensive line, and now the player drafted after Fields will be out for an undetermined time.

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, whom the Bears traded up to draft in the second round at No. 39, will have back surgery, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. A timeline for his return is not known but Nagy said he hopes the injury is not season ending.

Jenkins has yet to practice during training camp, missing his 16th day Wednesday morning at Halas Hall.

Nagy previously said Jenkins suffered “back tightness” during on-field work the rookies did before the veterans reporting date last month. A week into camp, Nagy was optimistic about the progress Jenkins was making, but nothing has changed and at this point it appears the Bears have exhausted all possible options before surgery.

Jenkins suffered a lower back injury last fall at Oklahoma State that sidelined him during a game against Oklahoma. Shortly after that, he announced he would opt out of the remainder of the season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

His combine medical report indicated he had a lumbar strain in college, but a source who reviewed the report said nothing was “uncommon” or overly concerning in the report.

The Bears created a clear path to the starting lineup at left tackle for Jenkins, who primarily played right tackle at Oklahoma State. Veteran Charles Leno, who made 93 consecutive regular-season starts at left tackle, was cut days after Jenkins was drafted, and the only competition on the roster was Elijah Wilkinson, who had experience with the Denver Broncos at right tackle.

But Jenkins hasn’t been able to get on the field, and Wilkinson missed time while on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed a high-risk close contact. Wilkinson also has said the transition to the left side has been challenging.

That led the Bears to sign 39-year-old veteran Jason Peters to a one-year contract that a source said is worth a maximum $1.75 million. The team agreed to terms with Peters on Saturday and announced the deal Monday, but he has yet to practice as he needs to clear COVID-19 intake procedures, a process that takes five days.

That means there is a good chance Peters won’t practice until Monday after the Bears host the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field. That would leave Peters three weeks to get in game shape in order to start at left tackle when the Bears open the season Sept. 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s impossible to say when Jenkins might be in the mix. First-round draft pick Chris Williams underwent back surgery during preseason of his rookie year in 2008. He returned in time to appear in nine games that season, primarily on special teams. Williams was injured in the first two practices of training camp.

The Bears have been missing two other projected starters on the offensive line. Right guard James Daniels was sidelined for two weeks with a quadriceps injury but returned Wednesday on a limited basis, and right tackle Germain Ifedi has yet to practice after he suffered a hip flexor injury in the conditioning drill at the start of camp.

