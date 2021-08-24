Chicago Bears: Rookie QB Justin Fields will start the preseason finale

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the third and final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. After that, Andy Dalton’s play could largely determine when Bears fans next see Fields in a game.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated his plan to start the veteran Dalton in the regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

But he strayed from his typical training camp message about playing Fields when the first-round pick is ready and acknowledged that Dalton’s play will help determine when the rookie makes his debut.

“Big picture when we talked about this from the very start we said whoever is going to be best for the Chicago Bears and that’s going to obviously deal with production and wins, right?” Nagy said. “So when you look at this thing you want to make sure we all support each other with one common goal to win, and offensively to score touchdowns. And Andy knows that. Andy is well aware of that. Andy’s excited for the opportunity to show what he can do with these starters and in this offense. And then every day we have to evaluate, and we have to see where we’re at every single day.”

Dalton played two series in the preseason opener and the entire first half against the Buffalo Bills in the second game. He didn’t have a ton of success moving the offense in his appearances but did lead a touchdown drive against the Bills. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 164 yards, a touchdown and an interception in those games.

Fields played about two quarters in the opener and the second half of the Bills game. Against second- and third-string defenses, he has completed 23 of 39 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Fields will make his first preseason start and play about two quarters while Dalton rests Saturday.

The Bears will determine which starters will play on a case-by-case basis, but Fields will play with some of the top group, likely including the starting offensive line, which is playing together for the first time this week after left tackle Jason Peters joined and right tackle Germain Ifedi and right guard James Daniels returned from injuries.

Nagy has long said his plan for when Fields will start will be based on the rookie’s development. But on Tuesday, Nagy said Bears coaches feel good about where Fields is at based on where they thought he would be at the end of training camp.

“Part of the evaluation process is where you say to yourself, ‘Where did you think Justin was going to be through training camp and is he where you thought? Is it a little bit better? Is it a little bit worse?’” Nagy said. “I would say for sure that for his level of where a lot of rookies are at this point in time, he passed that test. So that’s a good thing. We know that. But now it’s just growth for every one of these quarterbacks, Justin included.”

