Chicago Bears sign veteran Alec Ogletree to help solidify their linebacker depth at training camp

DAN WIEDERER
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Bears signed veteran inside linebacker Alec Ogletree to join them at training camp this week, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Ogletree, a former first-round pick who was a longtime starter with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, has been out of the league since being cut by the Jets in October.
At his best, Ogletree was a reliable starter and a well-liked teammate in the middle of the defense. His best season came in 2016, when he recorded 131 tackles with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2018, Ogletree recorded a career-high five interceptions, including one off Bears quarterback Chase Daniel that he returned for a touchdown.
But Ogletree’s best days are behind him, and the Bears’ interest in bringing him to training camp might be based largely on necessity as the team deals with attrition in its linebacking corps. Christian Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The timeline for his return is not yet known. Josh Woods, meanwhile, didn’t finish the team’s Family Fest practice after suffering a thigh injury. Those setbacks leave the Bears a little thin at inside linebacker.
Ogletree will have an opportunity to convince the Bears coaching staff to keep him past the preseason. But it will be a steep uphill climb. The Bears feel great about their starting inside linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan and believe they have solid depth with Woods, Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe.
The Bears were off from practice Wednesday and will return to the field Thursday morning in Lake Forest. Their first preseason game will be Aug. 14 at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins with a pair of crossover practices with the Dolphins preceding that contest.
PHOTOS: Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears players warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Cornerback Artie Burns (25), safety Eddie Jackson (4), running back Tarik Cohen (29) and safety Tashaun Gipson (38) on the sideline during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) dances during player introductions at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (98) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Cornerback Duke Shelley (20) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy looks on as quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy looks on as quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy watches quarterback Andy Dalton (14) pass as Justin Fields (1) looks on during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo talks to quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo talk during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Justin Fields (1) and Andy Dalton (14) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and teammates stretch during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, from left, safety Eddie Jackson, running back Tarik Cohen and safety Tashaun Gipson work out during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears fans interact with players during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Justin Fields (1), Andy Dalton (14) and Nick Foles (9) warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Running back Damien Williams (8) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Andy Dalton (14) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (98) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during drills at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) adjusts his helmet during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) has a drink during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) and center Sam Mustipher (67) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Running back Artavis Pierce (46) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Justin Fields (1) and Andy Dalton (14) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14) and Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (11). Thomas Ives (19), Rodney Adams (13) and Damiere Byrd (10) warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14), Justin Fields (1) and Nick Foles (9) are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14), Justin Fields (1) and Nick Foles (9) are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears fans watch player introductions during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Running backs David Montgomery (32), Artavis Pierce (46) and Ryan Nall (35) run onto the field as players are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Security for the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Max Cunningham, 11, from left, Saffir Muhammad, 10, and Flynn Huston, 11, all from Evanston, talk to each other as they wear their Justin Fields jerseys at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears fans enjoy the farm animals area at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Punter Pat O'Donnell (16) runs onto the field as players are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears players during during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears fans with Khalil Mack and Lance Briggs jerseys at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Michael Mauthe juggles for Bears fans at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Michael Mauthe juggles for Bears fans at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Bears fans make their way in as the gates open to enter the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Quarterback Nick Foles (9) stretches during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
