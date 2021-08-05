Chicago Bears sign veteran Alec Ogletree to help solidify their linebacker depth at training camp

The Chicago Bears signed veteran inside linebacker Alec Ogletree to join them at training camp this week, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Ogletree, a former first-round pick who was a longtime starter with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, has been out of the league since being cut by the Jets in October.

At his best, Ogletree was a reliable starter and a well-liked teammate in the middle of the defense. His best season came in 2016, when he recorded 131 tackles with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2018, Ogletree recorded a career-high five interceptions, including one off Bears quarterback Chase Daniel that he returned for a touchdown.

But Ogletree’s best days are behind him, and the Bears’ interest in bringing him to training camp might be based largely on necessity as the team deals with attrition in its linebacking corps. Christian Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The timeline for his return is not yet known. Josh Woods, meanwhile, didn’t finish the team’s Family Fest practice after suffering a thigh injury. Those setbacks leave the Bears a little thin at inside linebacker.

Ogletree will have an opportunity to convince the Bears coaching staff to keep him past the preseason. But it will be a steep uphill climb. The Bears feel great about their starting inside linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan and believe they have solid depth with Woods, Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

The Bears were off from practice Wednesday and will return to the field Thursday morning in Lake Forest. Their first preseason game will be Aug. 14 at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins with a pair of crossover practices with the Dolphins preceding that contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0