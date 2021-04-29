Chicago Bears trade up to 11th pick to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Justin Fields’ draft night drop ended outside the top 10 and ended up in a favorable opportunity to win right away.

The Chicago Bears selected the Ohio State quarterback with the 11th pick in Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. The Bears traded up with the New York Giants to make the pick, giving up a first-round pick next year, along with two lower picks.

Considered a contender for the No. 1 overall pick prior to the 2020 season, Fields was instead the fourth quarterback taken Thursday. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to Jacksonville and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. The New York Jets took BYU’s Zach Wilson second, and San Francisco picked North Dakota State’s Trey Lance third.

“Of course there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder,” Fields said after the first of his two Pro Day workouts at Ohio State. “My drive, my wanting to be great, my willingness to be the greatest just comes from inside.

“If everybody was on the outside telling me how great I was, and I haven’t reached the level of potential I think I can reach, that drive and that willingness is coming from inside of me.”