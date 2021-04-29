Chicago Bears trade up to 11th pick to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Justin Fields’ draft night drop ended outside the top 10 and ended up in a favorable opportunity to win right away.
The Chicago Bears selected the Ohio State quarterback with the 11th pick in Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. The Bears traded up with the New York Giants to make the pick, giving up a first-round pick next year, along with two lower picks.
Considered a contender for the No. 1 overall pick prior to the 2020 season, Fields was instead the fourth quarterback taken Thursday. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to Jacksonville and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. The New York Jets took BYU’s Zach Wilson second, and San Francisco picked North Dakota State’s Trey Lance third.
“Of course there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder,” Fields said after the first of his two Pro Day workouts at Ohio State. “My drive, my wanting to be great, my willingness to be the greatest just comes from inside.
“If everybody was on the outside telling me how great I was, and I haven’t reached the level of potential I think I can reach, that drive and that willingness is coming from inside of me.”
The Atlanta Falcons, Fields’ hometown team, took Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4. Receivers went at picks 5-6 — LSU’s JaMarr Chase to Cincinnati and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle to Miami. Both were reunited with their college quarterbacks.
The Detroit Lions selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell seventh. The Carolina Panthers grabbed South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn eighth. Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain went No. 9 to Denver. Philadelphia traded up to No. 10 to take another receiver, Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.
That left Fields on the board for Chicago to trade up and attempt to fix a decades-old problem at the most important position in the sport. He joins a quarterback room that includes a pair of veterans: Recent free agent signing Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.
Fields arrived at Ohio State in January 2019 as a transfer from Georgia. He needed a waiver from the NCAA in order to play immediately. He filled the missing ingredient in a national championship contender, leading a return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
After that Heisman Trophy finalist season, many expected Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to battle for the top two spots in the 2021 draft. However, a Big Ten season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic included interruptions to the explosive efficiency Fields previously displayed. While he repeated as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, he fell out of Heisman Trophy contention.
Fields’ worst college performance came in a Big Ten championship game victory over Northwestern. He bounced back with his best game. He persevered through a helmet to the ribs that briefly knocked him out of the game to throw for 385 yards and six touchdowns in an emphatic Sugar Bowl playoff semifinal victory over Clemson.
In two OSU seasons, Fields went 20-2 and came within a semifinal-ending interception of leading two national championship game appearances. Including his freshman season at Georgia, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes with 69 touchdowns against seven interceptions. When adjusting for depth of target, Football Outsiders considered him the most accurate quarterback in college football the past two seasons.