Chicago Bears training camp: What we heard from GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears reported to training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, and general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy addressed the media with an in-person press conference.

Here are highlights from that session.

Pace on how he would describe Justin Fields’ presence from what he saw in the offseason

He just has a natural confidence to him, a natural inner confidence I think that comes from the success he’s had, probably going back from high school to college. It’s a good balance of inner confidence without having a huge ego.

Nagy on the work quarterback Justin Fields will get in preseason games

My mindset has shifted more toward the aggressiveness (with playing starters) this year with preseason. One thing I took away from all of this is that being able to evaluate players, the preseason is real. You have real tackling. You have real situations. It’s hard at other times in the offseason to evaluate talent. ... When you get specifically to the quarterback and to Justin, we’re excited to see what he can do in real situations, and that’s a part of the evaluation process that y’all keep hearing me talk about. We’ll know and we’ll see it.

So in preseason, he’s going to get a healthy amount of reps, and we’re going to be able to see what he can do. But at the same point in time, Andy (Dalton) needs that too. This is his first time here in this offense and working with these players and timing. We’ve got to be delicate with the balance of how we do it.

Pace on his initial impressions of quarterback Andy Dalton

You can feel his experience, and you can feel his confidence. When you talk about that inner confidence, Andy has that. Matt referred to how he operates in the huddle, how he is around the building. He’s just a confident guy because of the experience he has, and I think our players feed off that.

Nagy on what he and Pace need to do to retain the trust of Bears ownership this season

I think just keeping it very simple, like a lot of teams’ owners and head coaches and general managers, is you’ve got to win. That’s keeping it really simple. ... We want to do it the right way. We’re extremely motivated in a good way in the fact that these are challenges. We look forward to these. We know we have support from them, and that’s No. 1. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together with the players and coaches.

Pace on 85% of Bears players being vaccinated

We feel really good about it, the way it’s gone, the way it’s trending. Our staff has done an awesome job, starting with Matt communicating with our players, educating players. We feel good about that 85% number. I know that gets brought up a lot. And just the direction that it’s headed.

Pace on why the Bears traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Texans with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick

I’ve done a lot of trades with Nick Caserio over the years. That communication kind of went on throughout the summer. For us, it just became a situation where, hey, both parties can benefit. Once I realized we can get a fifth-round pick out of this — we’ve had a lot of success in that area of the draft. And I think also we feel good about the receiver room we have and have kind of built. There’s a lot of competition there. It all kind of connected together where the timing was right, and we wish him nothing but the best, and we’re moving forward.

Pace on holding a full training camp at Halas Hall and how that can help the team

We invest so much in this facility and all of the state-of-the-art resources, and all of it is for one thing — to make our players better. We acquire the right players and develop them once they’re here, and we’re lucky our ownership has given us all of these assets to do that. From the training room to the weight room to things we do with recovery to nutrition, it’s all right here. We have one of the top facilities in the NFL, and our players will be able to utilize that probably, looking at the timeline of the season, in one of the most taxing times on their body. So to be able to have all of this at our disposal for them to recover is huge.

Pace on his expectations for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai

I’m so excited for him and just proud of him and the path he’s taken and the time he’s (put in). He’s highly intelligent. He’s really creative with what we do on defense. He communicates really well with the players. One of his greatest strengths is he’s extremely organized — detailed and organized. I can feel that in personnel meetings. I can feel that through the draft. So just his intelligence and his organization skills and just some of the creative things he’s going to bring, because he’s such a bright young mind. He can relate to everyone, all the staff, veteran players, young players. He’s a really, really good young coach.

