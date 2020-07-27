Chiefs' Reid has plan in place for pandemic-altered camp

That's not to say there weren't times this offseason when Reid grew frustrated with the situation — every person in the world has probably felt that way. Reid usually has some kind of training camp plan in place by May, when rookies report for their minicamp and voluntary workouts are just beginning.

This year, the consummate hands-on teacher had to spend hours upon hours in front of computer monitors in his basement as he led virtual meetings with coaches, players and staff as the NFL grappled with how to proceed.

"He's become a big, red-headed bear at times because he likes to lay things out," Burkholder said. "He was struggling with the unknown from the league, and I was getting information from the medical before they went to the coaches. We had some late-night conversations, we would go through phantom schedules, and when it was all said and done, he came back to town and showed me his iPad and he had like, 20 different schedules. Any time they chance protocol, he changed the schedule."

The league gave the Chiefs and Texans, who play in the season opener Sept. 10, the go-ahead to have rookies, quarterbacks and select veteran report last week. But they mostly went through COVID-19 testing, physicals and spent time getting their equipment in order. Very little actual work will take place until this week, when veterans arrive for their own testing.