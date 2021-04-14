Clowney signs with Browns, wants to 'dominate' with Garrett

"I have been getting double-teamed an awful lot in this league and in my career," Clowney said, breaking into a wide smile. "I'm looking forward to playing with somebody who is dominant on the opposite side like a Myles Garrett, who can draw a double team.

"Maybe I can go one on one more."

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn't always played up to his reputation, and his stats haven't been impressive the past few seasons — three sacks combined in 2019, 2020 — because of injuries. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years, and Clowney appreciated the team's dogged pursuit.

"He was relentless getting after me and trying to get me up here, and I am going to be relentless on that field for him," Clowney said of Berry. "He knows I can play. He told me he likes my style of play. I said I am going to bring that here."

To some critics, Clowney has never reached his potential. He underwent microfracture knee surgery — "probably the worst thing you could have in this game" — and although he's been to three Pro Bowls, there are those who want to see more.

Clowney's one of them.