Column: Justin Fields plans to get away but won’t take a day off before Chicago Bears training camp

Shortly after the Chicago Bears wrapped up their final day of the offseason program Thursday afternoon, a 70-minute practice that focused on the red zone, coach Matt Nagy met with the media via Zoom and noted Justin Fields was still on the Halas Hall practice field working with a handful of tight ends.

By that point a couple of dozen veterans probably already had lead-footed out of the facility, eager to jump into what amounts to a little more than five weeks off before training camp begins.

The quarterback will be around for another week because rookies have a standard orientation program. Fields then plans to embark on a family vacation. But he’s not going to disconnect from football between now and the opening of training camp next month in Lake Forest.

“For me, if I go a day without getting better in one way, whether it’s mentally, physically, I feel lazy and I feel like I’m not doing enough,” Fields said. “I have to do something football related, whether it’s studying my plays for 45 minutes, an hour, or working out. I have to do something to feel like I’m being productive because I love to feel like I’m being productive and I don’t like feeling like I’m being lazy because that’s one thing I can control is my work ethic.”

That could mean a crash course in studying his playbook. Reviewing film. Working on drills for his footwork, a significant step as he will be asked to play under center really for the first time. Then there is the task of recording his voice as he calls plays, something he’s supposed to forward on to coaches for their review. It’s not just nailing the play call, which in some instances can be long, but his inflection as he calls it. In other words, there’s more than enough football to occupy Fields’ free time in the coming weeks.

With two weeks of OTAs and a three-day minicamp behind him, Fields feels as if he has a basic grasp on things and sounds eager to attack homework between now and training camp, the kind of preparation that helped set apart Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in his rookie season. It’s a connection worth making as Fields has listed Wilson as a player he looked up to throughout his high school and college career.

Maybe Fields will hit the practice fields running when the Bears reconvene and shows a greater mastery of the offense and his role in it. That certainly would delight for the Bears, who have a detailed plan for developing their first-round draft pick as the No. 2 behind Andy Dalton right now.

Much has been made of Nagy’s declaration that Dalton is the Week 1 starter against the Los Angeles Rams but nothing the coach has said is reason to believe the organization is tapping the brakes on the process to ready Fields for his moment.

“If I don’t believe in (the plan), then it’s not going to work out,” Fields said. “My job is strictly to get better, be the best quarterback I can be and, you know, help my team win. That’s what I am going to do — whether it’s starting, whether it’s sitting, I’m going to do whatever is the best that is going to help us win.”

The Bears still have a ton to expose Fields to before his time to play arrives. That was evident in watching the brief practice. There were highs — a perfectly lofted pass in the red zone to running back Ryan Nall in the corner of the end zone — and lows — a ball he forced over the middle to Jimmy Graham. The tight end never was open and had three defenders all over him, and inside linebacker Christian Jones made an easy interception at the goal line. Right after the play, Fields was standing next to Nagy.

“We went through the progression of what you see post-snap and why you don’t throw it to that spot, and he gave me a great answer as to why he went there,” Nagy said. “So now we as coaches see what he sees, why he did it. We can correct him. And now the next time that play’s called, I’m going to guarantee you he won’t make the same mistake, and now you’ve got a chance to make a touchdown instead of an interception.

“That’s just one example. But what we’re able to do now is we have this entire offseason where we can just take all of his clips and whether it’s the run game, the pass game, the play-action, the movements, the screens, whatever, and we can start saying, ‘OK, this is where we’ve got to get better and this is where we’ve got to keep growing.’ ”

Fields prides himself as being a player who isn’t going to encounter the same pitfall twice, and if he can learn from mistakes — and he surely will have some in training camp —eventually they’re going to dwindle. That’s when the Bears will develop a better feel for what his timeline can or should look like.

The process will speed up when training camp arrives and then the team will start focusing on what things will look like when the Rams game rolls around. Fields credits Dalton and No. 3 quarterback Nick Foles with being “awesome, probably bigger than you guys even know” in terms of helping him. Recently, Fields went to dinner with Dalton and his wife, Jordan, as they begin forging a bond.

“Andy has just completely taken me under his wing,” Fields said. “Any question that I have for him, he’s going to answer, even when I’m throwing. I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice and he stayed out there specifically to see maybe what I was doing wrong. He was just trying to help me out.”

That’s the relationship the Bears hoped would blossom in the quarterback room, but it has to happen organically, and evidence to this point indicates it’s working well, not an insignificant part of the team’s plan.

Fields’ tremendous athletic ability has been a daily highlight and will be more striking when the pads go on during training camp and when he’s given action in preseason. He has captured the attention of skill position players who understand Fields likely is going to be the guy at some point this season.

“I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him, and the very first one he threw up to me I was smiling midroute just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. “He’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants to place the ball.”

Fields to Mooney and Fields to Allen Robinson and Fields to Cole Kmet are the connections Bears fans already are lathered up about seeing. It’s coming, and pressure will be on Fields, but he’s taking all of the expectations in stride.

“I feel like there’s no reason not to embrace it,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who would want to be in my shoes, so I’m just grateful for the position that I’m in and I’m just going to take it day by day and be the best quarterback I can be.”

Day by day, starting in training camp, we’ll see the plan unfold. Until then, Fields is planning to put in plenty of work.

