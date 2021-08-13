Dan Wiederer: Justin Fields’ ability to change the energy of the Chicago Bears is on display

For much of Thursday morning, the Chicago Bears offense was out of sync. It didn’t matter if Andy Dalton was running the show with a depleted first unit or if it was Justin Fields commandeering the reserves. The timing of everything just seemed disjointed.

Some passes sailed wide of their intended target. Others were flat-out dropped. Way too many wound up on the ground.

Too frequently heads dipped in aggravation. The Miami Dolphins defense stayed in control.

Justin Fields will see plenty of action in Bears preseason opener Saturday. But when will the rookie QB be ready to start? Matt Nagy is as excited as the Chicago Bears fanbase about the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields — aka the franchise savior — in the preseason opener Saturday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.

It was the kind of morning that might have sent coach Matt Nagy reaching for antacids as he searched for the whys behind the sloppiness. (Among the contributing factors: a still depleted offensive line and Allen Robinson’s absence because of a hamstring strain.)

But then came the final period of two days’ worth of joint practices with the Dolphins, a low red zone session during which Fields provided a much-needed dose of reassurance. With six scripted plays from inside the Dolphins 10-yard line, Fields produced four touchdowns.

He started with an 8-yard dime to tight end Jesse James in the back left corner of the end zone and finished with a 2-yard scoring bullet to Damiere Byrd. In between were a casual dump-off TD to Artavis Pierce plus an astute tuck-and-run scramble in which Fields made a simple but quick decision and whizzed between two defenders across the goal line.

A couple minutes later, he drilled a two-point conversion pass to Javon Wims.

A gust blew across the back practice fields at Halas Hall. It was from either the summer winds or Nagy’s exhale. For a brief moment during a mid-August practice, Fields’ playmaking prowess was undeniable, the kind of life raft the Bears offense just hasn’t had in forever.

“He’s catching on quick,” running back Damien Williams said. “When he’s making plays, you see the swag that he has.”

Department of energy

Sometimes, as Nagy has tried to point out for much of the last two seasons, winning football is simply about good players making game-changing plays. And when a series of such plays are made in rapid succession?

“You start feeling that energy,” Williams said. “And then that energy feeds off (to other people). … You want to get behind people like that.”

Consider Williams a credible authority. He spent the 2019 season with a Kansas City Chiefs offense that averaged 379.2 yards and 28.2 points per game and won a Super Bowl with an MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, whose swag and playmaking ability created the kind of energy every other NFL offense would love to replicate.

“That’s how you create great habits — by going out there and making a tough play,” Williams said. “If I’m on the sideline watching, now I’m hype. Now I’m on the sideline yelling.

“People feed off that. They hear that. They see that. Now when they go out there, it’s like, ‘I want to make a play too.’ … You want to be infectious with that. You want it to just bleed and leak out.”

‘He’s got swag for sure’

It was notable that Fields’ brief TD eruption in the red zone came after Dalton stumbled through his part of the period. The Bears’ current starting quarterback had to throw his first pass away when nothing came open and was sacked on his final snap, quashing the excitement from a pretty touchdown pass to Byrd.

Dalton’s current trump card remains his experience, 10 NFL seasons that help him understand the Bears offense better, read defenses more quickly and communicate with his offensive teammates on a more advanced level. All of that still is incredibly valuable. And internally at Halas Hall, the belief is that Dalton’s savvy, self-assurance and ability to play on schedule will reduce the number of game-losing errors that could derail a playoff push.

But eventually the coaching staff will want to tap into the playmaking artistry Fields has displayed in flashes throughout training camp. The rookie has a special ability to create “wow” moments that immediately heighten the energy of the team.

“He’s got swag for sure,” receiver Marquise Goodwin said.

The Bears’ decision to keep Fields off limits to media this month — outside of postgame obligations — remains a head-scratcher, even to some inside Halas Hall. It’s a strategy that is either overprotective of the young quarterback or unnecessarily sensitive to Dalton’s feelings.

Dalton already understands the outside world’s clamoring for Fields’ emergence — and his own benching — is only going to amplify once game action starts. (Set your phone alarm for noon Saturday.)

Dalton understands the situation he’s in and hasn’t hid from it. But now he has to play well beyond practices to keep the Fields hype from becoming a tsunami. In the meantime, if Fields is going to become the face of the franchise for the next decade, he’ll have to learn how to shoulder all the responsibility, finding productive ways to handle the spotlight, manage his time and keep his focus where it needs to be.

That probably is part of a different discussion, one that inevitably will raise questions about whether the Bears have a sensible masterplan to oversee Fields’ development.

For now, though, it’s more appropriate to highlight the way Fields played at the end of Thursday’s practice.

Cutting it loose

Thursday’s red zone hot streak must be properly contextualized as one small snapshot from within 13 camp practices to date. It came after a bumpy outing Wednesday and a handful of rough moments again Thursday morning.

That’s part of the roller coaster ride with a young quarterback who is learning how to steer an offense while working to become a master at understanding coverages. But that same roller coaster is also capable of producing moments of exhilaration as an eager Soldier Field crowd will find out at Saturday’s preseason opener.

When Fields makes plays, the fun instantly elevates. For everyone.

As much as Williams and others have highlighted Fields’ swagger, some offensive teammates have been as impressed with Fields’ natural equanimity.

“He doesn’t carry himself like a rookie,” running back David Montgomery said. “He has this confidence about him.”

Added Goodwin: “He forgets things quick. If a receiver were to drop the ball or miss a route or if he didn’t quite have the throw he would want, he has a short memory and moves on to the next play. You don’t usually see that in young guys, especially quarterbacks drafted at his level. Because there is so much pressure.”

With that pressure looming, Fields will move on to his first significant development checkpoint: playing his first NFL game. The rookie quarterback likely will take over for Dalton on either the second or third series and could play into the fourth quarter against the Dolphins.

“The No. 1 goal,” Nagy said, “is to get him as many reps as we can.”

Nagy won’t overload Fields with demands. He wants Fields to show command in the huddle, properly verbalize play calls and scan the field with purpose before the snap. He wants Fields to show calm footwork in the pocket and an ability to quickly move past bad decisions or poor throws.

Most of all?

“I want him to be able to cut it loose and play without thinking,” Nagy said. “Stay within what we do and (understand) the progressions. But just let your personality show on the football field.”

From there, it’s about doing what Fields did so well at the end of Thursday’s practice — using his talent and swagger and making plays when there are plays to be made.

“Let’s just go play ball,” Nagy said.

An eager city can hardly wait.

