Don Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Shula's only losing seasons came in 1976 and 1988, but he drew increasing criticism from fans and the media in his final years and retired in January 1996, with Jimmy Johnson replacing him.

Shula's active retirement included plenty of travel and social events, but in 2000 he admitted he missed coaching.

"When you do something for 26 years with an organization and have all the memories — some not so great, but mostly great memories — that's when you miss it," he said.

Before his 1970s triumphs with Miami, Shula had a reputation as a coach who thrived during the regular season but couldn't win the big games.

Shula became the youngest head coach in NFL history when the Baltimore Colts hired him in 1963 at age 33. The Colts finished 12-2 the following season and were widely seen as the league's dominant team.

But they lost 27-0 to Cleveland in the title game, and for the next few years they continued to come up short.