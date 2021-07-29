Eddie Goldman returns to ‘love’ from his Chicago Bears teammates after a challenging year away

On Sundays last fall, Eddie Goldman would run through his Chicago Bears teammates’ schedule in his mind.

Right now, they’re getting to the field, he’d think. Now they’re going through warm-ups. Now they’re listening to the pregame locker-room speech.

It was painful for the nose tackle to be away from the game-day routine, even if it was his own decision not to join in.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season with a high-risk designation for COVID-19 and skipped organized team activities and veteran minicamp last month because of family issues and concerns about COVID-19 protocols.

Making the decision to miss last season was challenging, he said, and watching the games made it even more difficult.

“Just being away from it just kind of killed me,” Goldman said. “(Watching games), there was a lot of anxiety. … It was like you couldn’t really enjoy it. You know? Because I was so much in(to) it. I lived and died with every play, so it was tough.”

Goldman naturally was thrilled to return to Bears practice Wednesday at Halas Hall for the first time since December 2019, even though his feelings came through in his news conference in his typically understated way.

He said he didn’t do much other than train and stay home and play with his dogs during his time away in California.

He would text defensive line teammates Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Mario Edwards Jr. when they had good games but said they didn’t talk much on the phone. He visited Halas Hall in May to talk with Bears coaches.

But Bears coach Matt Nagy said even he wasn’t 100% positive Goldman was going to show up to training camp until he received a text from a staffer that Goldman had walked through the door Tuesday.

“You know how hard it is to get a hold of Eddie Goldman?” Nagy said with a smile.

“I don’t really deal with my phone a lot,” Goldman explained.

It doesn’t appear to bother Nagy much now. His response to the arrival notification text? A thumbs-up emoji, followed by a double exclamation point emoji.

“We like having good players show up and good people, and Eddie’s a huge part of this defense,” Nagy said. “So yesterday was a good day.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Goldman started 63 games over his first five seasons with the Bears, totaling 12½ sacks, 153 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits. He was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and said the only pressure he feels to play at such a level again is from himself.

“It’s definitely doable,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to do it.”

He said he felt good as he returned to the field Wednesday, noting one of the results of a year off was that he was able rest his joints, so his hands and his elbows felt fresh.

“It’s just like any first day,” he said. “Got to go out there, got to get the call, got to get used to putting your hands on guys.”

Nagy said Goldman arrived in good shape and did well in the opening-day conditioning test, which consisted of 60-yard sprints. Nagy said it will take some time for Goldman to get into football shape but feels good about the training camp timetable, which should allow Goldman to progress at his own pace.

Nagy also is not concerned about Goldman being mentally ready to return.

“Eddie, he’s a quiet, introverted guy,” Nagy said. “We’re all different. But for him, I don’t know how much he’s going to tell us other than he’s ready to go, ready to play, and he’s just going to let his actions speak.”

The Bears have allayed some of Goldman’s concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

He said he feels comfortable with the safety protocols in place, and about 85% of Bears players have been vaccinated, general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday.

“I definitely feel safe, especially with the (contact-tracing) trackers that we have, how they can track who you’ve been around if you have the virus or not,” he said. “I feel comfortable with it.”

Goldman’s one regret from staying away for the year was leaving his teammates to play without him, and he wondered how they would feel when he walked back into Halas Hall.

“When I came back, everybody greeted me with love,” Goldman said. “I feel like everybody’s just happy to be back in the building together.”

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack called out “Eddie G.!” when he saw him, and Goldman simply smiled.

“He don’t say much,” Mack said.

But he makes an impression on the field.

“Any time you’ve got Eddie G., he’s going to make life easier for you,” Mack said. “You’ve got a nose that can take on double teams, that’s a thousand pounds and makes it look easy and sheds blocks and makes it hard for those running backs to get out of the backfield. It’s hell for those guards and those centers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0